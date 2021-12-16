FULTON — Grant money received for shoreline stabilization and the wastewater treatment facility was welcome news at the Fulton Common Council meeting on Tuesday.
Mayor Deana Michaels described the nearly $1.2 million the city was approved to receive toward the project to stabilize the shoreline along the canal, helping Davis Standard to function properly and ensure its product line. She called it “a significant investment in our community.”
“This helps us to retain jobs,” Michaels said. “It helps us to retain a business. It helps us to retain a quality of life. This is a win-win.”
Michaels said she believed Gov. Kathy Hochul recognized how important this initiative was and agreed with Fulton’s narrative and awarded the city the money.
Also, Michaels said Fulton received a $30,000 grant for a wastewater treatment plant study. The $33 million project requires an examination of the area in order to research how the project might impact land, surface and groundwater, flooding, foliage, wildlife, air, agricultural resources, aesthetics and general disturbances.
The engineering firm contracted to perform the study, Barton and Loguidice, said at a November meeting any impact would be minimal and not long standing, and the company would do everything it could to mitigate any impacts.
Michaels said in November the total cost of the wastewater project is $33,200,000, but that she expected grants to be awarded to help lower the city’s portion.
The public comment period brought Frank Castiglia, who recently won election to the Oswego County Legislature, to the podium to voice his opinion on what he characterized as “several minor things” including “hearing through the grapevine” on the appointment of a new community development director and disagreeing with 95 percent of what comes out of Albany.
“I don’t like Albany telling me what to do,” Castiglia said. “But what the governor has come down with, this new mask mandate, I agree with.”
Castiglia said there’s been a mandate on the front door of city hall requiring the wearing of masks since the beginning of the pandemic and it has never been taken down.
Michaels said that Fulton does not have a new director at the Community Development Agency.
“At this point there is an interim director, but we have not made an announcement on a new director,” Michaels said. “The interim director is the assistant director at this point and I believe she is on a 45-day period before any decisions are made on a permanent director.”
Sarah Farley is the assistant/interim director.
Michaels said in response to the mask mandate that the governor said even though she made the mandate, she wasn’t going to enforce it.
“She said it was up to each county to enforce the mandate,” Michaels said. “I do stand by what I said. I don’t think mandates work. I don’t think we can enforce it. I’m not going to put my police or my codes people out there to enforce it, because it’s not going to work. People are going to do what they choose to do. No one should be forced to have to try to enforce the masking when they are going to be met with resistance time and time and time again.”
Michaels also responded to Castiglia’s claim about the signs at city hall.
“We had them up for a while,” she said, “but then we took them down and put them back up about three months ago. We ask for compliance, but it’s a heavy lift to enforce that.”
Michaels said COVID is here to stay.
“This is why we encourage everyone to get vaccinated, why we encourage outside activities opposed to indoor activities,” Michaels said. “But to enforce the mandate is a difficult task. It didn’t work last time. It’s not going to work this time. People will be resistant to it, but we will continue to strongly encourage it.”
Resolutions concerning the 2022 budget including the general tax levy were all passed unanimously.
The city of Fulton and the Fulton Police Benevolent Association approved a tentative agreement through Dec. 31, 2024, contingent upon final review.
“I think I can speak on behalf of the entire negotiating team that was there that it was a professional, respectful and informative process,” Michaels said. “I think in the end we have an end result that will make for a stronger, better police force. It will give us more tools and an opportunity to provide the services the community has come to expect. Thank you for all that you do.”
Prior to adjournment, Michaels thanked Thomas Kenyon and John Kenyon for their years of service on the Fulton Common Council, as this was their last meeting. Thomas Kenyon, 1st Ward councilor, was not present, but John Kenyon, 4th Ward councilor, made farewell remarks.
“It was a learning process that was never boring,” John Kenyon said. “I’ve got some good friends here now and I’m going to miss it. But life’s too short and we’re going to enjoy some of it now. You all have a good Christmas and a happy New Year, and Ethan (Parkhurst, the incoming 4th Ward councilor), I wish you luck and I know you’ll do well.”
Michaels said John Kenyon did a remarkable job in the 4th Ward.
“It was truly a pleasure to learn with you and work with you,” she said, “and to see your vision come to life. Because of you and your diligence and your persistence on many different things, we were able to see some real change in the city. Thank you for your service. Thank you for everything you’ve done. You will be missed.”
Michaels then made a closing statement at the council’s final meeting of 2021.
“It’s hard to believe how fast 2021 just flew by,” Michaels said. “It didn’t come without its ups and downs. We definitely had our downs, but we also had a lot of ups. We did a great job as a community, rallying through when there were difficult times and coming together to show support for many initiatives, to bring new opportunities to the community and to do business differently. It certainly couldn’t have been done without a team effort. I know my job is made easier and better when I’m surrounded by a strong team, and that I am.”
Commented