Fulton Public Library meeting set for Tuesday Jun 7, 2020 5 hrs ago

The Fulton Public Library will be having a special meeting on Tuesday, June 9, at 1 p.m. The public can participate using Zoom. Details are on the library website at www.fultonpubliclibrary.org.
