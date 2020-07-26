FULTON — The Fulton Public Library is holding an Around the Town Scavenger Hunt from July 27-31.
“We’ve teamed up with some local businesses to provide you a fun (and socially distant) summer reading event!” a post on the library’s website stated. “Several businesses and organizations on South First Street in Fulton have agreed to be locations for the scavenger hunt clues. Each clue on the riddle sheet will lead you to one of these places on and around South First Street. We’ll reveal our helpers at the end of the hunt!”
All participating locations are within walking distance of the library, located at 160 S. First St.
See the library’s website (www.fultonpubliclibrary.org) or stop by the library to get the riddles.
Participants solve the riddles to reveal the locations of the Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt Cards. Visit each location and get a stamp to be placed next to the solved riddle.
When a Scavenger Hunt participant finds all seven locations, they are to return the riddle sheet with completed contact information to the library in the book return. The library will call you to pick up your prize.
Anyone with questions may send a message on Facebook (@FultonPublicLibraryNY) or email to fullib@ncls.org or call 315-592-5159.
