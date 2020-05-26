Fulton Public Library board meeting today May 26, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Fulton Public Library will be having a board meeting today, May 26, at 4 p.m. The public can participate using Zoom. Details are located on the library website at fultonpubliclibrary.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Newsnow × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Now Even during trying times, Oswego Industries supports community with pandemic efforts Anglers cautioned to avoid spawning lake sturgeon Discover CCC at virtual open house Wednesday WRVO honored with Edward R. Murrow Award Fulton Public Library board meeting today Make It Happen 20k Race Series Goes Virtual Today's Ads Leave A Legacy_United Way_052320 Leave A Legacy_United Way_052320 Canales_Dining Guide_051920 Canales_Dining Guide_051920 Clear Image Landscaping_OCBBD Clear Image Landscaping_OCBBD Grad Tab 2020 Grad Tab 2020 GS Steamers_Yellowsheet_052620 GS Steamers_Yellowsheet_052620 Mid State Tree_2020_042120 Mid State Tree_2020_042120 Memorial Day deadlines 2020 Memorial Day deadlines 2020 ScribaElectric ScribaElectric Maryinuk Farm_052320 Maryinuk Farm_052320 SSM Mowing_OCBBD_031919 SSM Mowing_OCBBD_031919 OswegoValleyRailroadAssociation_052620 OswegoValleyRailroadAssociation_052620 Pet of the Week_052620 Pet of the Week_052620 OCO_Custom Marketing Solutions_051920 OCO_Custom Marketing Solutions_051920 Premium Landscaping LLC_OCBBD Premium Landscaping LLC_OCBBD Clearview Fireplace and Patio_OCBBD Clearview Fireplace and Patio_OCBBD Cloverleaf_OCBBD_011420 Cloverleaf_OCBBD_011420 GilbertExcavating_OCBBD_020119 GilbertExcavating_OCBBD_020119 Go For Wood_050720 Go For Wood_050720 Babcock Highway Supply_OCBBD Babcock Highway Supply_OCBBD Ethan Combes Ethan Combes Vail Tree Service_OCBBD_020119 Vail Tree Service_OCBBD_020119 Compass_CEO Search Compass_CEO Search EIS House_Yellow Sheet_041420 EIS House_Yellow Sheet_041420 Gallettas Greenhouse Gallettas Greenhouse JD Superhaulers_Spring 2020_OCBBD JD Superhaulers_Spring 2020_OCBBD StateFarm_OCBBD_020119 StateFarm_OCBBD_020119 EnwrightRoofing_022218_BB EnwrightRoofing_022218_BB Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego Fire Department releases details on Wednesday blazeOswego Catholics get a ruling on parish, St. Mary’sFire rips through west side residenceOn The Waterfront: The legendary Lake Ontario sea serpentCatholic leaders clarify details on bishop's announcementSandra SummersRichard T. LowerNicolino F. Sterio‘Every time a person’s name is spoken, that person lives again’: Socially distant vet name reading at Rural CemeteryClarence “Chuck” Alvin Bailey Images Videos CommentedTrump’s lies nearly incalculable (6)Barclay: As COVID-19 threat subsides, Cuomo should relinquish emergency powers (5)Look twice for motorcycles (3)Lonsberry column missed the mark (3)City reviews plumbing, electric licensing process (2)Oswego County provides online resources for re-entry (1)North Bay Campgrounds to open May 15 with precautions (1)Oswego Catholics get a ruling on parish, St. Mary’s (1)Latest snowfall in 95 years (1)Balter the right candidate to take on health care, economic woes (1) Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Homes ACREAGE FOR SALE IN SCRIBA BUILDING LOTS FOR SALE IN SCRIBA Cars 2018 Hellayella Clearcoat Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 2005 Red Hyundai Santa Fe Jobs EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE…Anticipated Openings Full-Time PermanentELEMENTARY CLASSROOM TEACHERNYS Certification and BEEKMANTOWN CENTRAL School seeks the following for 9/1/16: Elementary Certified: Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow Follow us on YouTube Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.