The Fulton Public Library will be holding its board meeting Monday, March 30, at 4 p.m.
The public can participate using Zoom. Details are located on the library website, www.fultonpubliclibrary.org.
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 28, 2020 @ 10:59 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.