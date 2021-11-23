FULTON—The officers of the Fulton Police Department are out of uniform this past month. Well, more like not adhering to grooming policy, but for a very good cause.
Approximately 30 male officers with the Fulton PD are taking part in “No Shave November,” a monthlong journey during which participants forgo shaving in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness. The City of Fulton Police Benevolent Association will donate all monies raised to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse
“We’ve been doing it now about four years,” said Fulton Police Chief Craig Westbrook. “The previous chief, Orlo Green, was approached about it and ultimately the money raised went to a couple of organizations in memory of a retired officer’s wife who passed away from breast cancer.”
The idea to focus on hair is representative of the hair cancer patients often lose while in treatment, according to the nonprofit’s web site.
Additionally, while No-Shave November has been in existence for years, it gained ground in 2009 when a Chicago-based family decided to reinvent the movement in honor of their father, Matthew Hill, who lost his battle with colon cancer. Since its re-emergence No-Shave November has blossomed from a few Facebook posts to a national movement. Each 11th month of the year, for nearly 12 years, participants have helped the organization to raise more than $10 million for cancer prevention research, according to the website.
Westbrook said the following year the department participated in the event it was a lot more personal.
“My daughter was diagnosed with leukemia,” Westbrook said. “So obviously that adds a personal connection to the effort.”
Westbrook’s daughter, Allison, is 6 years old.
“We got a lot of support from the community,” Westbrook said. “My family did, along with the police department and the PBA. A lot of members were on board and we got a lot of support for that.”
Nationwide this month, the No-Shave-November leaderboard shows the web-based initiative has currently raised about $422,000 by 1,112 members and 424 teams.
In recent years Westbrook said they raised money for Griffins Guardians, a nonprofit organization whose goal is to spread awareness and assist in funding research for pediatric cancer.
“At Golisano there’s these little strollers that look like a car,” Westbrook said. “When I was there with my daughter I saw one that looked like a ladybug and one that looked like a police car. I think they call them ‘kiddie cruisers.’”
Westbrook said they took some of the money they made and bought one. Next they had M.F. Graphics in Fulton replicate the decals of an actual Fulton police cruiser and create a small reproduction of a Fulton’s finest police vehicle.
“About five or six of us went and delivered it to the hospital,” Westbrook said. “And every now and then someone whose child is unfortunately a patient there would send us pictures of the kids playing in the car.”
Westbrook said the way you turn not shaving into cash is the officers pay $40, which could be looked at as shaving and grooming policy costs for a month, and then they are allowed to grow their beards.
The national website said females have the option of not shaving their legs. There are four female officers in the Fulton PD.
Westbrook said he was supportive of the movement since its inception with the Fulton PD, but when his daughter became ill it obviously became personal to him.
“Initially when we got involved in this, it as a way to show police officers are people too,” Westbrook said. “Unfortunately, these days more than ever, there is a negative view of police and that’s not accurate at all. We care about things, and we help people. We’re not just here to get a check. We’re not the type of people who are painted in this image of being terrible at times. We want to help people with life’s problems no matter what they may be.”
That being said Westbrook in closing reiterated he and others thought at the time it was a good way to serve the community beyond how they already do.
“It’s a good way to show we’re human beings,” Westbrook said. “ Something like this … it humanizes the badge.”
Community donations are accepted and can be made in person, or by mail at the City of Fulton Police Department located at 141 S. First St. Fulton, NY 13069. Donations can be made online at gofundme.com/f/FultonPBA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.