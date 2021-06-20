FULTON — A man suspected in armed robbery at a Fulton apartment complex was arrested Friday, according to Fulton police.
The Fulton Police Department said 26-year-old Jevan W. Alvarado, of Fulton, broke into an apartment at Gilbert’s Grove — a part of the former Pathfinder Courts complex — on June 13. Police arrested Alvarado on June 18 following a multi-day investigation.
Authorities said a victim told police a male entered his apartment and held him at knife point while demanding property from him.
Police alleged Alvarado stole cash, marijuana and a cell phone from the victim.
Alvarado is charged with a series of felonies, including first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary, both class B felonies, second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony. Alvarado is also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and petit larceny, both class A misdemeanors.
According to The Palladium-Times records, Fulton police charged Alvarado with petit larceny in 2014 and 2018. In the 2018 arrest, police alleged Alvarado stole a backpack off a neighbor's front porch.
Fulton police transported Alvarado to the Oswego County Correction Facility for arraignment in the county’s centralized arraignment court. A court date was not available as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.