FULTON — Two people are facing multiple felony charges in connection with a robbery in the city of Fulton on Thanksgiving Eve, and another individual has been charged with misdemeanor patronization of a prostitute.
Fulton police were called to the 200 block of West First Street South on Nov. 25 to investigate a robbery in which a male and female acted together to allegedly steal nearly $5,000 from a male victim, according to a law enforcement press release. The male-female duo allegedly robbed the victim at knife point around 3:15 p.m. and stole a total of $4,890, according to the Fulton Police Department (FPD).
In connection with the robbery, police charged 33-year-old Jerry Pizarro, of Fulton, with first-degree robbery, a class B felony, fourth-degree conspiracy, a class E felony, third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony.
FPD also charged 33-year-old Jamie Tussey, of Fulton, with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy and prostitution, a class B misdemeanor.
Pizarro and Tussey were transported to the Oswego County Correction Facility for centralized arraignment on Dec. 3, according to FPD.
William Mitchell, 54, of Auburn, was also arrested on Dec. 4 in connection with FPD's investigation of the robbery, and charged with third-degree patronizing a prostitute, a class A misdemeanor. Mitchell was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Fulton City Court, according to police.
Authorities said no further arrests are anticipated in connection to the incident.
