FULTON — The city of Fulton is considering significant upgrades to its wastewater treatment facility that could cost more than $30 million.
City officials earlier this month introduced a preliminary report from engineering firm Barton and Loguidice’s outlining improvements to the Water Pollution Control Plant. The Fulton Common Council discussed the upgrades at an Oct. 19 meeting and councilors are expected to vote on funding for the project as early as November.
Planned improvements include a new septage receiving building, new primary clarifiers, expansion of a digester building, and a new sludge belt press and sludge gravity thickener tank. The engineering report also calls for improvements to pumping capacity, trickling filters, recirculation system, final settling tank, sludge pumping and related facilities, installation of an ultra-violet disinfection system and original furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, appurtenances and incidental improvements.
The $33.2 million price tag would be paid for using a proposed combination of state and federal grants and municipal bonds. The city is seeking a roughly $5 million Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) grant under the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) and a $5 million state Department of Environmental Conservation grant. Funding from the EFC Green Innovation Grant Program in the amount of $997,000 will also be pursued, in addition to a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant in the amount of $2.2 million.
Beyond that total of $13.2 million, the common council is planning to issue bonds for the remaining $20 million.
City Clerk/Chamberlain Dan O’Brien said despite the cost of the improvements, the project would not impact property tax rates.
“This comes out of the sewer fund project,” O’Brien said. “This is outside the general taxes, paid for by sewer rates.”
Councils approved a motion to hold a public hearing Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Fulton Municipal Building Community Room for the consideration and authorization of the issuance of up to $33.2 million for construction of improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment system. The hearing will be held following the public comment period at the Nov. 16 Fulton Common Council meeting.
Councilor Don Patrick Jr., 3rd Ward, said he was pleased the improvement process for the facility was underway.
“It’s long overdue and very good thing for the city,” he said.
An additional public hearing Nov. 16 will be held to amend a subsection of the City Charter entitled, “Eligibility for City Offices.”
In other business, the council:
• Authorized the fire chief to sell at auction unneeded and unwanted used equipment.
• Rescheduled the Nov. 2 regular council meeting for Nov. 3 because Nov. 2 is Election Day.
Prior to adjournment, Mayor Deana Michaels said she wasn’t happy with recent decisions made in Albany, stating they will make life harder on people in the city of Fulton.
Michaels referred to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signing of a package of bills including one designed to fight the opioid crisis that decriminalizes the public possession and sale of hypodermic needles and syringes. The new law, effective immediately, abolishes a section of the state penal code that says having a needle or syringe in a public location is a class A misdemeanor.
Michaels made it clear she believed the state’s chief executive made a choice not in the best interests of Fulton.
“On this issue, those decisions are not going to help us and were absolutely not the right decisions,” Michaels said. “We want safer communities, we want stronger communities, and we want healthier communities. It’s laws like that, coupled with bail reform, that are working against us. It’s not OK and I was very disappointed in that decision.”
