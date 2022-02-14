FULTON — Fulton City Police took to Facebook recently to inform the public of arrests they’re making only to have criminals out of the building almost immediately following the arrest due to bail reform laws.
The law that Fulton Chief of Police Craig Westbrook said can be frustrating at times was passed by state lawmakers in 2019, and then tweaked in 2020 to include more crimes. It has put not just local judges, but all state judges, in a position of prohibiting them from setting bail against alleged criminals on nearly all misdemeanor and non-violent felony crimes. That’s if they even get to the judge.
“In many of these cases you can even hold people to see a judge,” Westbrook said. “There are some offenses where you have to release on appearance ticket. There are other offenses you can hold for arraignment, but then the judge is mandated to release that person after the arraignment to return at a later date.”
The problem, as Westbrook explained it, is while most people who make a bad choice and end up in court that would naturally show up in court is not the problem. It’s the people who don’t respect the process and refuse to show up in court that’s causing problems.
“These are people who are more caught up in the system, a ‘frequent flyer,’ if you will,” Westbrook said. “These are the people who have been through it enough times where they don’t care, or for whatever reason, like not respecting the system in general so they don’t show up to court and to them it’s nothing to have a bench warrant out for their arrest.”
People like Justin M. Jodway, 33 of Fulton who according to Fulton Police was arrested on Feb. 10, 2022.
Jodway’s list of incidents started on Nov. 29, 2021, at Brewer and Brewer Towing in Fulton, where the business was broken into. He was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, criminal mischief in the third degree, a class E felony, and grand larceny in the fourth degree, also a class E felony.
There was another incident just days later at Brewer and Brewer Towing where the business was again broken into, and there were damaged and stolen items. Jodway was charged with burglary in the third degree, a class D felony, criminal mischief in the third degree, a Class E felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
On Dec. 5, 2021, Jodway was charged with three-degree burglary, a Class D felony, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor, petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal trespassing, a class B misdemeanor, for an alleged incident at the Alan Byer Collison in Fulton where the business was entered and items were stolen and damaged.
That same day, Jodway got caught in another incident at Brewer and Brewer where a vehicle was entered and Jodway was attempting to steal items when the police arrived. “The suspect was also found to be in possession of several burglars’ tools.” He was charged with attempted petit larceny, a class B misdemeanor, and possession of burglars’ tools, a class A misdemeanor.
Jodway was transported to centralized arraignment where he was arraigned on all charges and released on his own recognizance.
Westbrook said eventually the judge can hold a person for repeatedly committing crimes as a “willful and persistent violator” and then potentially remand them but that also has a process that has to happen. Westbrook added that a judge can’t just base that on their history of not appearing.
The police chief mentioned that’s for the bench warrant crimes alone, but it’s the same even when a police officer catches someone in the act of committing a crime.
“I’m not in the position of making arrests directly,” Westbrook said. “But in the past, you go to handle a complaint, find someone committing a crime in progress, (and) you make the arrest and all the work needed to complete the arrest back at the station and (now) there is no immediate consequence for their action.”
Westbrook said he is the last person, even as a career police officer, who believes someone should have to go to jail just because they can’t afford to bail themselves out.
“Someone should not be locked up for an extended period of time just because they can’t afford bail,” he said. “I believe that 100 percent. There’s no reason why someone who might be down on their luck and doesn’t have money gets in trouble for petit larceny and spends a week in jail. Whereas someone who’s stable can pay the $500 for their freedom until their court date.”
But Westbrook said it’s so much more than that.
“I think any police officer in the world would agree with that logic,” Westbrook said. “Especially now during COVID when things complicate the fact that they are poor to begin with. Even pre-COVID or post-COVID, no one should be locked up just because they are poor.”
But Westbrook believes there needs to be the ability for a judge to say he’s dealt with one or more of these repeat offenders in the past like Justin Carr, 35, of Hannibal.
Fulton released Carr’s list of arrests on Facebook on Jan 28. showing that between Nov. 7 and Jan. 27 he was arrested 16 times.
- Nov. 7, 2021: Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, and resisting arrest
- Nov. 17, 2021: Driving while intoxicated, second-degree reckless endangerment, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, reckless driving, resisting arrest, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, and “numerous vehicle and traffic violations following a pursuit that was initiated due to Carr’s reckless driving”
- Nov. 18, 2021: Menacing in the third degree
- Dec. 13, 2021: Arrested on two bench warrants
- Dec. 18, 2021: Falsely reporting an incident that did not occur
- Dec. 21, 2021: Petit larceny
- Dec. 27, 2021: Trespassing
- Dec. 29, 2021: Unlawful imprisonment in the second degree
- Jan. 10: Criminal trespassing in the third degree onto an enclosed property
- Jan. 11: Petit larceny and criminal tampering in the third degree
- Jan. 12: Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
- Jan. 19: Second-degree aggravated harassment
- Jan. 26: Arrested on a bench warrant
- Jan. 27: Criminal trespassing
According to Fulton Police, each time Carr has been arrested he has been released on appearance tickets, due to state bail reform laws, with the exception of his bench warrant arrests, where he was arraigned and released each time on his own recognizance. Carr has additionally been arrested by other local law enforcement agencies during the time period.
Fulton police are not the only ones frustrated. Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels also recently took to Facebook to voice her opinion on Carr’s repeated arrests.
“Sickening,” the mayor wrote. “Here’s another example of why bail reform doesn’t work. I’ve been working with Assemblyman (Will) Barclay’s office to get these examples out there. This case here will be highlighted. We have to put accountability back in the equation and allow the police to do their jobs of keeping our streets and communities safe. I have Fulton Police Department gathering as much data as we can on repeat offenders so I can bring to Albany in February. Enough is enough.”
