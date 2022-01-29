FULTON — Fulton Police Department Investigator Chris Jones is retiring from the force after nearly 17 years on the job. He takes with him life lessons he believes will serve him well.
As an only child, Jones said he and his parents moved often by the time he was 10 years old. A native of Kansas City, Missouri, he has a huge Kansas City Chiefs flag hanging behind his desk in the Criminal Investigations Office of the police station.
“My father worked for Radio Shack and he moved around quite a bit working at different stores,” Jones said. “Mom was a housewife, but she was involved in PTA and things like that.”
Jones said he enlisted in the Army when he was 17. After boot camp, he was stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany and loved it.
“I was in a Patriot missile unit,” Jones said. “My MOS (military occupational specialty code) was 16 Tango. We transport and place Patriot missile launchers and then guard them.”
Jones said he was also deployed to Kuwait for a while and after he came back from there, he met the woman he married, also an U.S. Army soldier. Although the marriage didn’t last, he said he was blessed with two daughters. Hannah is 25, and Casey is 23.
He said his ex-wife was from Fulton and that’s how he ended up here after his discharge in 1994. He left the Army as an E-4, or specialist.
Jones worked at the McLane Company warehouse for 10 years. In 2002, he enlisted in the Army Reserves and served as a combat engineer in Oswego driving a bulldozer.
“I did three years with them, just a little weekend warrior type of thing,” he said.
Around that time he also took a civil service test. He said he is a “fixer” by nature, and as a civilian people tend to be at the mercy of a problem when they encounter it, but in law enforcement sometimes you can be the solution to the problem.
Jones got the call he was going to be hired by the FPD by then Chief of Police Mark Spawn. Jones was 32 years old.
“I started the (police) academy in May of 2005,” he said. “After that I went through field training, which basically trains you how to be a police officer with this agency. You start taking calls with a field officer, learning your city and how to address calls.”
The training period lasts for 12 weeks. Jones said it’s different going from the civilian side to the police side.
“This is a small community,” Jones said. “I lived here since 1994 and I knew a lot of people. Now you’re in this job and some of the complaints you have to take are from people you know, and it can be a tough thing … awkward.”
“Chris is a kind, conscientious, responsible and hard-working police officer,” said Sergeant Lucas Hollenbeck, Jones’ supervisor in the Criminal Investigations Division. “He’s the kind of investigator who cares about the people involved in the cases he works.”
Evidence of that could be found in a story written on Facebook by a woman in December. Jones advised her after encountering her in a drug raid some years before.
Savannah Diezel wrote about how Jones took her aside after encountering her in a drug raid and spoke to her with such compassion and empathy it encouraged her to change her life.
She got clean, went to school, and even made the dean’s list. It was a thrill for her to be able to go back and give him recognition for his kindness and motivation.
Jones attributes how he conducts himself on the job to how he was raised by his parents, but also to some people he’s been fortunate enough to encounter at the FPD.
“I had some good role models here,” he said. “Michael Batstone was an investigator here who was an incredible interviewer, just incredible. When you watched him it was like a conversation. He would take a long time to get to the point he spent more time rapport building, making somebody comfortable. He just had a knack for it.”
Jones had some formal training for interviewing, but he learned just as much if not more from watching Batstone, he said.
Promoted to investigator in 2016, Jones said things are different now with some of the ways the laws have changed since he became a cop in 2005.
“My view on bail reform is I don’t agree with it,” Jones said. “It has made our job very difficult. It’s more frustrating.”
Asked if he and his fellow officers feel unappreciated, he said he didn’t care about being appreciated, but he did care about not being able to help the victims of the crimes he investigates.
“Victims of these crimes that perpetrators are getting let off on are looking at us like we’re not doing anything. We are. We’re making the arrests. We’re addressing the situation. But after us we have no control over what happens. It makes you feel useless sometimes. I’ll tell you what, there’s nothing worse than being in this position and not being able to help people because you’re physically unable to because of the law.”
Jones’ last day as an investigator is May 27, and after that he intends to investigate different ways to market his signature barbecue sauce that he named “Old 54.”
“I’ve been working on it and making it for about 10 years now,” he said. “It’s at Save-A-Lot right now.”
Jones said he’s also looking forward to spending more time with his wife Cassandra, who he met right after he graduated from the police academy and married in 2014.
“She was a swim coach at the YMCA,” Jones said. “Now she works here in administration.”
Jones said one thing he will take away from the job is that it taught him how to talk to people.
“I also feel I’ve learned how to deal with my frustrations better,” Jones said. “We go home from this job very frustrated at times. We go home unfulfilled for a myriad of reasons, whether a case didn’t go right or we didn’t get a favorable disposition on a case. We’ve always been told don’t look back, just do your job, make the arrest and get it sent up.”
Jones said he hopes people understand that police officers are human beings.
“We do make mistakes. We’re not perfect,” Jones said. “But we look at how things are reported and we do the best job we can to make things right. Nobody cares more than we do about getting things right.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.