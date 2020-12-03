Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, pictured above at a July city council meeting, called for officials to "go back to the drawing board" on the 2021 city budget after a late update to the full valuation of taxable property in the city came in lower than anticipated. Michaels called what would have been a roughly 1 percent tax hike "unacceptable," and said city officials would make further cuts and present a modest tax reduction prior to a second public hearing on the budget Dec. 15.