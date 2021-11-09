FULTON — The Fulton Common Council called an emergency meeting on short notice Saturday afternoon to respond to what city officials deemed a “cyber incident.”
Four council members, along with Mayor Deana Michaels and Fulton Police Chief Craig Westbrook, met at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, several hours after notice of the emergency meeting was provided to the media. City officials called the meeting to order and immediately entered a more than 90-minute, closed-door executive session to discuss the occurrence, with few details provided on the scope and scale of the incident.
“The city of Fulton recently experienced a cyber incident, resulting in a disruption to certain computer systems,” Michaels said in a statement provided to The Palladium-Times over the weekend. “We immediately took steps to respond to the issue, and are working with third-party forensic specialists to investigate the issue and assist with the response. We are working diligently to restore our systems to full functionality.”
Michaels also issued assurances to city residents over the weekend.
“The community is safe,” she said. “City government continues to conduct business. “We appreciate your patience and understanding and apologize for any inconvenience.”
Prior to the council meeting, Michaels told councilors the city had been in contact with the FBI, but it’s not clear what role, if any, the federal investigators might play in the incident response.
Under section 208 of the State Technology Law, in the event of a cyber incident a state entity must notify the New York attorney general, state Office of Information and Technology Services, the Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection and New York State residents whose personal information is affected.
