FULTON — The Fulton City School District this year changed the way graduates who achieved academic success and distinguished themselves are honored in an effort to change the district’s academic culture, G. Ray Bodley High School Principal Donna Parkhurst said.
The program for the school’s commencement ceremony last week included lists of the Summa Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude, and Cum Laude honors graduates. Each of those categories included about three-dozen students.
There was no mention in the program or at the ceremony of a valedictorian and salutatorian, which most school districts name to recognize the two graduates with the highest academic averages.
FCSD is the only local district to date that has revised its format in this manner.
According to Parkhurst, the matter was brought to the GRB Site-Based Committee’s attention during the 2018-19 school term when some parents noted how the traditional titles negatively affected their students.
“We have shifted from recognizing two students to recognizing more students,” Parkhurst said, noting that the change came about because of “wanting more students to value academic learning.”
The GRB Site-Based Committee is a 14-member panel of students, stakeholders and district representatives responsible for improving the students’ educational performance, according to the district’s website (www.fultoncsd.com). Parkhurst is on that committee.
According to Parkhurst, the committee opted to change the distinction based on several factors, including: diminishing students’ anxiety, preventing unnecessary competition, and noting that higher education entities don’t necessarily place an emphasis on a student’s class ranking.
The students that wound up ranking first and second in the senior class said they were upset that they weren’t officially recognized as valedictorian and salutatorian, and their families believe this seemingly “sudden” change affects them much more than the district intended.
Emma Weaver, a member of the 2021 graduating class who, as she stated, would have been the valedictorian, said the change diminished her accomplishments and left her “disappointed.”
“I was always working toward the honor since seventh grade,” Weaver said. “My goal was to get the highest grades I could so I could be valedictorian when I graduated.”
Graduate Olivia Hawthorne, who said she would have been the salutatorian, said she was “hurt” by the decision to eliminate the titles.
“It’s not that I need that recognition, but it would be nice because I worked hard to get here. It would be nice to show the community that I did this and they can recognize that,” Hawthorne said.
The students noted how since as early as grade school — both went to Fairgrieve Elementary — they’ve been consistently trying for the best grades.
“A small committee making a decision for the entire community that wants to show support for their academic achieving students is unfair,” said Abby Weaver, Emma’s mother.
Abby Weaver said while she supports the district’s thoughts toward acknowledging the student body’s academic achievements, eliminating the titles of valedictorian and salutatorian was not necessary.
Lisa Hawthorne, Olivia’s mother, also spoke out against the change.
“I was not happy with how the change went. If this is the direction the school wanted to go in, it should’ve been implemented differently,” Lisa Hawthorne said.
Parkhurst said the matter has been discussed through committee meetings since it was initially posed years ago. She said the decision regarding the change was made at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
According to the district’s documentation available online, committee meetings are regularly posted on the district’s website and an effort to convey the message regarding the change was made earlier this year in the district’s “GRB Reopening Plan” sent in early September 2020, according to Parkhurst.
“Parents are encouraged and reminded to keep up with what our site based team is discussing and we post that information on our website and we keep that updated,” she said. “It certainly was not a secret at our school and was something we talked openly about at these meetings.”
The parents of Emma Weaver and Olivia Hawthorne both said they didn’t believe the district did enough to get the word out about the changes. Both said they wished the district released a subsequent correspondence directly related to the changes.
“Not once did it get reiterated that they were changing the distinction,” Lisa Hawthorne said, noting how she was “completely shocked” and “saddened” by the news and adding that “the changes were a tragedy.”
The new format was introduced as a way to reinvent the district’s learning and academic culture, according to Parkhurst.
“In the past, we’ve experienced students that struggle emotionally because they’re so focused on those top two spots and we’ve experienced cases where top students struggle to collaborate with others because they don’t want to share their knowledge and want to be the top two,” she said about the policy change.
Parkhurst said the district plans to continue with the current format with no plans to reintroduce the valedictorian and salutatorian titles in the future. She said she believes this will help the student body and the learning culture throughout the school.
“We’re shifting our focus to one of a learning culture versus just the top two. We don’t want to highlight just the top two, but instead to honor those who are high achievers,” she said.
(1) comment
Uhhhhh???COMPROMISE???PERHAPS???SEEWHATTRUMPHASDONETOUS???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.