FULTON — The city of Fulton is wrapping up a more than yearlong effort to rewrite the city’s Comprehensive Plan, creating a simplified document that combines a number of Fulton initiatives and objectives aimed at forming a wide-ranging vision and policies for community development.
The City of Fulton 2021 Comprehensive Plan, a nearly 60-page document, outlines a series of goals and measurable action items for the next decade, with an emphasis on strengthening the city’s tax base, protecting residents’ health and safety, improving neighborhoods and infrastructure, re-imagining the city’s waterfront, and enhancing downtown Fulton.
Next month, the Fulton Common Council is expected to approve the plan, which also lays out regulatory recommendations and strategies to encourage desired aesthetics for buildings, green spaces, and streetscapes.
“This Comprehensive Plan is about charting our future,” Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said, adding the plan details specific steps to improve and develop Fulton. “It’s what we have to work by and what we have to live by. Once it’s approved, that’s how we start our development and our growth. We have to refer to it at every level of development.”
The Fulton Common Council held a quiet public hearing on the Comprehensive Plan earlier this month, and city officials said the council is expected to formally adopt the plan in October.
The proposed plan includes more than a dozen long-term objectives, along with other strategies and recommendations, in addition to dozens of so-called action items to accomplish those goals.
Michaels said the proposed plan is significantly condensed compared to previous versions, noting past plans were “so big you couldn’t wrap your head around” them. Officials this time around sought to consolidate the Comprehensive Plan, Michaels said, making it easier to understand while tying in other major city planning efforts, such as the Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan and Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
“We had to tie in our Comprehensive Plan so that vision was consistent throughout all of the plans, so that we are moving forward with the same goals in mind,” Michaels said. “There’s a cohesiveness among all of (the plans).”
The more concise document is ultimately “a better document,” Michaels said, and the inclusion of specific action items should lead to better results in the future, with projects and initiatives coming to fruition.
“One of the things we wanted to do was make this a document that would pique people’s interest,” Michaels said, “that they would want to read. For us it was about consolidation, making it a more usable document, an easier document to comprehend, and making it worth looking at.”
Among the most important items in the plan, Michaels said, are the initiatives aimed at improving Fulton residents’ quality of life and attracting prospective residents and visitors. Michaels said the plan includes action items to improve safety, neighborhoods, recreation, and other aspects of Fulton.
“Bringing all of that together and coming up with a plan that says ‘we’re going to improve the quality of life and here’s how we’re going to do it,’ that’s what jumps out to me the most,” Michaels said, noting the plan also sets out ways to better utilize the city’s waterways, improve the business district, and foster economic development in Fulton.
Quality of life measures in the plan include installing more kayaking and boating access, redeveloping the city’s Canal Landing area, continuing work on city walking trails, creating beautification programs, and improving safety in the neighborhoods. The plan also calls for growing homeownership in the city.
Council President Audrey Avery, R-5th Ward, said the city’s Comprehensive Plan is an important part of Fulton’s efforts to move forward and improve neighborhoods and residents’ quality of life
“For a long time, the city has not been zoned properly,” Avery said. “There are commercial businesses where it’s supposed to be residential, and this will put us on a better path in the future.”
Avery said the Comprehensive Plan would ensure future developments, from businesses to rental units, are in appropriate locations within the city and create more cohesive neighborhoods. The city’s plan also stresses improvements to Fulton’s waterfront and recreational opportunities, Avery said, and outlines a comprehensive vision for the future of Fulton.
In the future, Michaels said city planning and zoning boards would be referring to the Comprehensive Plan when making decisions, but the common council and city officials ranging from code enforcement to public safety would also use the plan when budgeting or exploring economic, community, and housing developments in the city.
“Every moving part of the city really is affected by this,” Michaels said, noting the plan would have the biggest impact on code enforcement, economic development, and the zoning and planning boards.
The full city of Fulton Comprehensive Plan can be found at https://www.fultonny.org/news/city-of-fulton-proudly-announces-final-draft-of-2021-comprehensive-plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.