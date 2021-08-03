If your parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents lived in the city of Fulton during the last century and had milk delivered to their homes, odds are they got it from the family-owned Gillespie Dairy.
Which may mean, “Milk. It does a body good,” the 1980s advertising campaign, is why the last Gillespie to own the 73-year-old Fulton-based business, Richard T. Gillespie, is celebrating his 100th birthday on Aug. 14.
“Well, he was a milkman,” said Richard’s son, Robert Gillespie. “I suppose that could be true. He did drink a lot of milk.”
According to Robert, the dairy was opened in 1899 by his great-grandfather, William Ward Gillespie. Richard, born in 1921, began working there when he was just 4 years old.
Along with his father, brothers, and uncles, his day would start at 4 a.m. In the dark of the young morning he would observe while the elders of his family loaded a 40-quart milk can onto a horse-drawn delivery wagon for its daily rounds around the town.
Residents would come out to meet the wagon as it passed by their homes with their own bottles, jars, and two pennies to buy their day’s reserve of milk.
All the while, Richard did his job, a most important aspect of the delivery process.
“My job was to steer the horses through the streets,” the elder Gillespie said in a phone interview. “Actually, the horse would get to know the route after awhile, but every now and then it would cut the corners too short and run the wheel of the wagon up on the curb. This would cause the wagon to break down … so my job was to steer the horse.”
Gillespie said he worked all year long. He said during the school year, after he was done working each morning, he went home, got cleaned up, and then went to school.
He graduated from Fulton High School and went on to study engineering at Syracuse University, all the while carrying a dream inside him, fostered by his mother.
“Dad loved planes and flying,” Robert said. “He got his interest in planes from his mother, who also appreciated aviation and took my father to airports (to watch planes land and take off) when he was a boy.”
Robert also said he’s sure, at least in part, an occurrence one afternoon drove his father to a decision he made after his freshman year at S.U.
“Dad, who was a teenager at the time, was standing outside one day when a huge plane flew over the house,” Robert said. “It was a B-17 bomber (known as the Flying Fortress) and from that day he became fascinated with them. He followed the production and building of them and it was just always his favorite airplane.”
Boeing created the plane in 1933 and Robert said his father, after seeing it, reading about it, and following its development over the years, always wanted to fly one.
In 1943, Richard enlisted and became a pilot attached to the 447th Bomb Group of the Eighth Air Force in the U.S. Army Air Corps. It was the same type of unit and B-17 plane depicted in the 1990 American war-drama, “Memphis Belle,” starring Matthew Modine.
“His first 10 missions he was like every other pilot flying in formation,” Robert said. “However, for his last 10 missions he and his crew were the lead ship of their bombing group.”
According to online records, First Lieutenant Gillespie and his nine-man crew were responsible for many successful bombing raids on German jet airfields in World War II. One specifically in Neuberg, Germany was so impressive Gillespie was awarded the prestigious Distinguished Flying Cross commendation for “demonstrating exceptional piloting ability.”
Even more impressive, in 20 missions flown, Gillespie never lost a man or a ship to enemy action, despite flying nearly all those missions through heavy anti-aircraft artillery cannon fire, according to records.
Discharged at the war’s end, Richard returned to his wife Jean, whom he married just prior to enlisting, and to Syracuse University, where he picked up his studies and earned his degree in aeronautical engineering in 1948.
Robert said his dad talked about going to work for one of the commercial airlines at that point.
“He said he was interested,” Robert said. “But it seemed to be what everyone else who flew in the war was doing, and he wanted to be original.”
So, with his degree in hand, newly married, and ready to start a family, it was back to the dairy, where he did considerably more than just steer the horse-drawn cart.
Over the next 26 years, Gillespie came to do all the jobs associated with the dairy, becoming owner and running it with his wife and four sons, who had it no easier than he had when he was a boy.
“We got up early in the morning and delivered milk off the truck before we went to school, too,” Robert said.
In 1974, Richard Gillespie sold the dairy and retired with his wife to Florida. Sadly, Jean passed away in 2000, at which time Richard Gillespie moved to Penn Yan to be closer to Robert and his daughter-in-law, Charlotte. He now lives in a facility for seniors in Penn Yan.
Richard Gillespie said he has some fond memories of Fulton.
“We had some great factories there back then,” he said. “We had Nestle where my uncle worked, also Sealright, where they made our paper milk bottles, the American Woolen Mill, and lots of very nice people.”
Robert said the family has a big 100th birthday party planned for his dad to be held at Keuka Lake Aug. 14 with more than 50 relatives and friends planning to attend.
Richard said he is very excited about it.
“I’m so thankful to have the family I have,” he said. “I have 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. There’s so many to try and remember. I feel very fortunate to have a family like that, a family that will come to see me again.”
Robert summed up his father with his own sentiment.
“He says he’s fortunate to have a family like that,” Robert said. “Well, he does because he groomed our family to be this way. He was a big part of why we are all so close.”
