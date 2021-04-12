FULTON — A Fulton mother was arrested twice in a six-day span for endangering children, according to Fulton police, who arrested both parents on Monday in connection to the second incident.
The Fulton Police Department (FPD) arrested Cyndal M. Fredenburg, 33, of Fulton, for endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, on April 7, after the woman allegedly failed to provide adequate supervision for her children on April 4. FPD said the mother’s lack of supervision allegedly led to a one-year-old child falling from a second story window at the home.
Authorities said the child sustained a head wound that required emergency treatment at a hospital.
Several days after Fredenburg's initial arrest, police said a four-year-old child wandered from the residence on April 11 after the mother again allegedly failed to provide adequate supervision. Police said the four-year-old was found unattended in a nearby park a few blocks from home.
Fulton police said the mother was unaware the child had left the residence until police returned with the four-year-old child approximately 10 minutes later.
Police said the father, 38-year-old Christopher W. Fredenburg, was home during the second incident and both parents were charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Both parents were held pending arraignment in Fulton City Court and later released on their own recognizance.
Authorities said Child Protective Services were notified of both incidents when they occurred, but as of press time Monday the children remain in the custody of their parents.
