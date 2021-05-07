Fulton Memorial Day Parade canceled, watchfire planned

FULTON — There will be no parade for the annual Memorial Day Salute in the city of Fulton for a second consecutive year due to COVID-19, but local officials are planning a watchfire event to commemorate the holiday and honor members of the military who died carrying out their duties.
The Memorial Day Salute, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, is one of the city’s most anticipated events, and the Fulton Memorial Day Salute Committee is partnering with local not-for-profit Thank a Service Member (TASM) and the city to host the watchfire event in the absence of a parade in 2021.
The watchfire is scheduled for Friday, May 28, from 7-10 p.m. at Lake Neatahwanta behind Denesha Field.
“This event is a wonderful addition to our annual Memorial Day weekend activities,” said Doug Stevens, chair of the Memorial Day Salute Committee.
“We are excited to be partnering with TASM and are looking forward to integrating this watchfire event into our annual Memorial Day Weekend agenda every year.”
City officials said the uncertainty over the past year made planning a parade difficult but noted the importance of holding some type of celebration to honor military personnel.
“Memorial Day and that weekend is about recognizing the men and women who have served and who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Parades are great and fireworks are great, but we can’t forget the whole purpose of this holiday and we have to honor those men and women who have served our country.”
The Oswego-based TASM has partnered with the city of Fulton and the Memorial Day Salute Committee to host the event, which is scheduled to kick off with what officials described as “a short formal ceremony.” As the main event, thousands of unserviceable U.S. flags, which local volunteers collected throughout the year, will be burned in accordance with disposal guidance provided in the U.S. Flag Code.
Modern-day watchfires stem from a long military tradition where following a long battle, a fire would be started so those missing or lost could locate and rejoin their comrades. Watchfires are held annually in many communities to commemorate service members who never returned from battle.
TASM partnered with local businesses and organizations to place flag collection boxes throughout the local community last year, and according to TASM Founder and Board President Peter Allen, the boxes provide a convenient way for the community to retire unserviceable flags. Allen is also the Fulton Veterans Council Veteran of the Year.
Flag collection boxes are available at the American Legion Post 587 at 873 Oneida St. in Fulton; in the main lobby of Oswego City Hall; VFW Post 569 along Cayuga Street in Fulton; Oswego County Federal Credit Union branch offices at the Oswego east side, Fulton, and Mexico locations; and the American Legion Post 486 in Minetto.
“We are thrilled to see this event happening in the city of Fulton,” said American Legion Post 587 Representative Donna Kestner. “We are a longtime partner of Thank a Service Member and our Legion members have helped gather the many thousands of flags for this event.”
The city is proud to partner with TASM to bring the first annual watchfire event to Fulton, Michaels said, calling the organization a strong local charity that works on behalf of service men and women. She said the watchfire would provide a safe venue this year for residents to honor those who served and enhance the city’s annual tribute in the future.
“We want to see this as an event that happens every year,” Michaels said, noting the event “gets back to the heart of what Memorial Day is about.”
Michaels acknowledged the community would be disappointed with the cancellation of the parade but promised it would return in the future.
“We have the best parade,” Michaels said. “And we’ll get back there. There is no doubt in my mind we are going to get back there. It just isn’t going to be this year.”
The city and the Memorial Day Salute Committee are also planning a fireworks display for this year’s celebration, Michaels said, noting the committee has been coordinating with the Fulton Fire Department to ensure it is a safe event.
If the weather is uncooperative, a rain date is scheduled for Sunday, May 30, from 4-7 p.m.
To learn more about the watchfire event, the flag retirement project, or Thank a Service Member, Inc., call 315-402-5915 or visit their website at www.ThankaServiceMember.org.
