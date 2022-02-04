Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Occasional snow showers. High 19F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.