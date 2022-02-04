FULTON — New vape shops have opened in Fulton within the past few weeks and city officials are not happy about some of the shop owners not filing the proper paperwork.
Two of the shops in question, City Smoke & Gift Shop at the corner of West First and Oneida streets, and Fulton Cigar and Vape in the Canal View Plaza on South Second Street, have either been closed as of Wednesday or persuaded to comply with regulations.
The third shop, Xhale on South Second Street, has yet to be contacted, according to Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.
“I want to be clear that we encourage businesses to come to Fulton,” Michaels said. “It’s important for us to send the message that while we are business friendly, we encourage and support businesses going about the process the right way.”
Michaels said that in the month of January alone, the number of vape/smoke shops in the city doubled from three to six.
“I’m not OK with that,” Michaels said.
She said they have to put policies and procedures, codes and regulations in place “so our city is not overrun by businesses that attract and support some of the illegal and illicit activities that we’re trying to deter.”
“We have our police involved,” she said. “We have planning and zoning involved. It’s interesting because I often hear ‘we need to fix the drug problem, we need to fix the crime problem.’ There is no cookie-cutter way or a one size fits all, and we have to remember as a community that when we are fighting the good fight to eradicate drugs or fight crime, sometimes we’re going to have to get uncomfortable.
“When cannabis was legalized you could see the writing on the wall,” Michaels said. “As of Jan. 1, we knew people were going to be looking at what communities did not back away from cannabis sales. There is still a lot of work to be done.”
Michaels said the state does not have policies and procedures established around the sale of cannabis. What they’ve seen happening is people are trying to get a jump start on sales and get ready for when sales are legalized, she said.
Prior to the city’s actions this week, The Palladium-Times stopped by Fulton Cigar and Vape, and City Smoke & Gift Shop.
Fulton Cigar and Vape Employee Joy Shamari said he could not produce a Certificate of Occupancy from the city.
When City Smoke & Gift Shop store manager Taha Abdo Ahmed Al-Amri was asked for his response to the accusations the store was open illegally and without the proper paperwork from the city, he denied that.
“They have to shut up,” Al-Amri said. “When I go open a business I go by the law. I have all the proper paperwork.”
Al-Amri then produced three state licenses, a tax identification number document and a business license from behind the counter, but none of the documents from the city.
“I have those too,” he said. “They are just at my apartment.”
The Xhale Shop was locked, apparently closed.
One owner of a vape shop operating legally shared the mayor’s point of view.
“You want the truth? Because I’ll give it to you,” said Rich Dechick, owner of Vape Kult, the Electronic Cigarette Shoppe on West Broadway in Fulton. “This is nothing new, except that these kind of stores are down in New York City all over the place. They’re called ‘Bodegas.’”
Dechick said the only reason they are starting to pop up around here is because of the law that’s going to go into effect in about a year and a half.
“They have always existed down in the city, but now that they know they’re not going to get in trouble here, they are selling it,” Dechick said. “I mean everybody knows it but nobody wants to talk about it.”
Dechick said all this stuff needs to be separate.
“Bodegas shouldn’t exist, period,” he said. “They sell bongs and glass pipes. That’s not a smoke shop. A tobacco shop 50-60 years ago existed and you went in there to buy legal tobacco. You learned about tobacco. There were educated people there to teach you about it. Convenience stores opened and killed that market. So to survive, they started selling glass pipes in the smoke shops. That’s how it started.”
Dechick said what these stores have evolved into is what is known as a “head shop.”
“Glass (bowls) and paraphernalia should be its own shop,” he said. “CBD also is separate from cannabis. That’s the medical side of marijuana. That should be separate too.”
Dechick also owns several vape stores in different cities in upstate New York.
“This isn’t something that’s just happening in Fulton,” he said. “These types of stores are opening up in Auburn and Cortland where I own other stores. And in those stores I know for a fact they are selling marijuana illegally.”
Dechick said he knows because he had representatives from these stores approach him about selling their marijuana in his store. He can’t say definitively the stores in Fulton are selling it because he hasn’t seen it with his own eyes, but he said there are obvious signs it’s the same kind of operation.
“What’s the population of Oswego and Fulton? About 27,000?” he said. “Those pipes and bongs don’t sell that fast to accommodate all the stock they have. I mean they must have at least $50,000 worth of stock in those stores.”
He explained he did demographic research on Oswego County before he opened his store and his study made it clear to him the area can not support the type of sales to make the new shops viable.
“People don’t buy a bong every week,” Dechick said. “There’s no way one business can support itself on such a low population, never mind three exact same businesses. People have to see something other than what’s being portrayed is going on here.
“My suspicion is they are running a gifting program,” he said. “They do the same thing in Auburn. You buy a T-shirt, or some other arbitrary legal item for a certain amount of money and as a free gift they give you the weed. It’s happening all over upstate New York. It’s in Auburn, Syracuse, Rochester and now I believe it’s here in Fulton.”
Dechick said it angers him to see these stores muddying the waters for his industry because he feels vaping and CBD has a legitimate purpose.
“Vaping gets many people off cigarettes,” he said. “It’s a safer alternative to smoking tobacco and has helped people quit. It helped me to quit so I know for a fact it works. That’s why I’m in this business. CBD, that again is the medical side of marijuana, and that’s been proven to be beneficial for the people who use this plant for medicinal purposes.”
Dechick said it’s frustrating to see what he calls illegal shops opening without going through the proper channels.
“What’s right for me should be right for them,” he said.
Michaels said to combat this problem she is establishing a committee to research, collect data and work in an advisory capacity to help her office understand and get out in front of the legalization of marijuana before it becomes law to sell it in the city of Fulton.
Michaels added the city is working with Sarah Stenuf of Ananda Farms.
“We are creating a Cannabis and Hemp Advisory Committee comprised of individuals from planning, zoning, codes, law enforcement, the health industry, education, finance and human resources to focus on the social equity piece of it, and we’re gong to create healthy conversation around this so we can understand the industry and be leaps and bounds ahead of where we need to be so when state laws policies and procedures start to roll out we have a solid foundation to work from,” Michaels said.
Stenuf, a former Apache helicopter crew chief in the U.S Army, created Ananda Farms to promote health and wellness for veterans dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, (PTSD) after she herself experienced bouts of stress, anxiety and physical discomfort and not finding any relief in the typical mainstream medical community. Ananda Farms grows hemp and provides information to those seeking alternative medical treatments, according to its website.
“As we all know the MRTA (Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act) bill was passed and Fulton decided not to opt out, which is great,” Stenuf said. “Home grow is not allowed yet. Recreational sales are not allowed yet, but these pop-up businesses are coming in and a lot of people feel they are blindfolded trying to do things legally, and the illicit market seems to be starting up just a little too rampant.”
Stenuf said she approached the mayor after having similar conversations in the past regarding medical marijuana, recreational marijuana and hemp, and asked if they could create an advisory committee, or a board like the OCM (Office of Cannabis Management), the New York state office in charge of regulations and policies for legalized cannabis.
“This advisory board could help maintain the integrity of Fulton,” Stenuf said, “and best prepare the city for the opportunity to handle the result of the new MTRA bill.”
Stenuf’s goal is to convene the board, discuss situations as they arise and then make suggestions and recommendations to the common council for their consideration.
Michaels said the committee is still being constructed. She has invited a handful of people so far and is waiting for them to respond.
“The purpose and goal of this committee is to talk about the legalization of marijuana, the sale of marijuana and hemp and all of the by-products associated,” Michaels said. “We want to educate ourselves and the community and we want to alleviate issues that are associated and come about with the legalization of marijuana.”
Michaels also said she believed the city needs to look at how it deals with the new situation.
“Let me say this doesn’t mean we’re not looking internally to see how we can improve our own process,” Michaels said. “If we need to improve our process, which we do, we’re going to do that as well. We are going to educate the community and create systems that are easier to follow. And let me just add these businesses in question I know for fact were in conversation with the codes department and didn’t follow through and still chose to open.”
City Smoke & Gift Shop has been closed by the Fulton Codes Department.
Fulton Cigar and Vape has promised to obtain its Certificate of Occupancy, Michaels said Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.