ALBANY — Mayor Deana M. Michaels of the city of Fulton has been appointed to serve on the Executive Committee of the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials (NYCOM).
Mayor Francis X. Murray of the village of Rockville Centre, president of NYCOM, made the selection.
In announcing the appointment, Murray said, “Mayor Michaels is a proven municipal leader with a wide range of experience and success. Her focus on quality-of-life issues and active advocacy on behalf of local governments will be a tremendous asset to NYCOM as we represent our city and village members.”
“NYCOM plays a very important role as the legislative advocate for cities and villages, and also guides elected and appointed officials in our efforts to be effective and innovative,” Michaels said. “The organization works diligently on our behalf and seeks input from its members about the most pressing issues we face. I am honored to be appointed to this position of leadership within NYCOM.”
Michaels was elected mayor of Fulton in 2018. She also serves as CEO/board chairwoman of the Fulton Community Development Agency.
Michaels has worked in the banking industry for over 26 years. She is a graduate of Stonier Graduate School of Banking with an Executive Leadership Certification from Wharton Business School.
