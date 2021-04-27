34-year-old Djaquinn Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and faces up to seven years in state prison
OSWEGO — A Fulton man arrested last April on assault and weapons charges pleaded guilty on Tuesday, putting an abrupt end to a jury trial.
The Oswego County District Attorney’s Office announced 34-year-old Djaquinn Johnson, of Fulton, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, a class D felony, after waiving his right to a trial. Johnson admitted to intentionally injuring a victim with a machete in an early morning incident that occurred March 28 last year in the city of Fulton.
Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes said the trial started last week with jury selection on Thursday and Friday last week and prosecutors had started to make their case as the proceedings continued this week. Four witnesses had testified in the trial this week before Johnson decided to waive his right to a trial and enter a guilty plea.
Oakes noted the second-degree assault charge was the top count of the indictment and the most serious charge Johnson was facing.
Johnson was arrested and charged with a pair of felonies in April 2020 in connection with the March 28, 2020 incident that police said caused physical injury to the victim. The incident occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the city of Fulton, but Johnson was arrested in the city of Oswego on April 6.
Police at the time said Johnson struck a victim multiple times in the face with his fist and in the upper back with a “sharp edged instrument,” which prosecutors described this week as a machete.
Authorities said Johnson’s actions left a laceration approximately two to three inches long on the victim’s back that required medical attention. Fulton police charged Johnson with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Oakes thanked the Fulton Police Department for what he called “outstanding work” both during the investigation and over the past week.
“We are fortunate to have a tremendous police partner with Fulton PD,” Oakes said. “Today’s conviction would not have been possible without them.”
The first Oswego County trials since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic started earlier this month, and Oakes said prosecutions have started to pick up speed and would be occurring more frequently in the future. Oakes said there are multiple trials scheduled for next week and several more already scheduled for May.
Oakes said prosecutors were prepared to start an unrelated robbery case last week when that defendant pleaded guilty just prior to jury selection.
“Rather than waste a potential jury pool, the court had us proceed with this case,” he said of the Johnson proceedings, noting the courts have been scheduling up to three or four felony cases for trial on a single date due to the backlog created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assistant District Attorney Louis Mannara was the lead prosecutor in the Johnson case, with Oswego County Court Judge Walter Hafner Jr. presiding over the proceedings. Johnson was represented by Syracuse-based Attorney James Hopkins.
Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for June 17, and the Fulton man faces up to seven years in state prison for the offense.
“I trust the court will impose a sentence that’s commensurate with the defendant’s history and the harm caused in this case,” Oakes said in a Tuesday statement.
Fulton police and prosecutors pointed out Johnson has a previous conviction for second-degree robbery in Onondaga County from 2005.
An individual can be guilty of second-degree assault when intending to seriously injury another person and causing such injury to that person or a third individual, or by intending to physically injure another person and causing injury with a deadly or dangerous weapon or instrument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.