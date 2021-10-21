SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Gary Goodale, a 41-year-old Fulton man previously convicted of sodomy of a minor, was sentenced to 50 years in prison in federal court Wednesday after pleading guilty in May to one count of receipt of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography, according to federal prosecutors.
U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Matthew Scarpino, an acting special agenct in charge of Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations, announced Goodale’s sentence on Wednesday. The sentence was the longest possible under a May plea deal that called for a sentence of at least 35 years and up to 50 years, with a lifetime term of supervised release.
Authorities said Goodale admitted to using his personal computer to receive images of child pornography over the internet as part of his guilty plea. He also admitted to possessing child pornography on three electronic devices.
Prosecutors said a forensic review of Goodale’s cellular telephone and two portable electronic storage devices revealed all three contained numerous image files depicting child pornography. Authorities said Goodale acknowledged the images in his possession included sexually explicit photographs of two minors that the Fulton man produced himself.
Goodale was previously convictedof first-degree sodomy in December 1999 in Oswego County Court and sentenced to eight years in state prison, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS). According to DCJS, Goodale was charged with having sexual intercourse with a child and coercing and physically overpowering a child in 1999.
Prison records show he served a separate prison sentence on a first-degree sodomy conviction in 2011 and was released on parole in 2012.
In early 2018, an Oswego County grand jury handed down a 36-count indictment against Goodale, at that time a registered sex offender. The indictment included more than 30 felonies related to the sexual abuse of three children and possession of photographs depicting children in sexual acts.
Goodale, then 37, was charged with 30 different crimes related to the sexual abuse of three children younger than 10 years old, including first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and predatory sexual assault against a child.
At the time, Goodale was accused of a series of sexual encounters with the three children between early 2016 and May 2017 at an apartment in Fulton.
Authorities said Goodale had sexual intercourse, physical sexual contact and sexual contact with a foreign object with one female child, who he allegedly took photographs of while engaged in an act. Goodale allegedly engaged in multiple acts of sexual conduct with two male children and took a photograph of one of the male children’s genitals.
In addition to the alleged offenses against the three children, Goodale faced 13 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony, in relation to various photographs allegedly in his possession at the time. The photographs allegedly depicted nude children less than 16 years of age, some of them involved in sexual acts with adults.
Court documents obtained by The Palladium-Times in 2017 showed a parent told police Goodale claimed to be transporting one of the children to a counseling session in Oswego, but instead took the child to his apartment where the reported abuse allegedly took place.
One of the children told police Goodale brought them to his house and sexually abused them approximately five times. Another child said Goodale touched them inappropriately more than three times.
Goodale told police he never touched the children inappropriately, and claimed he tried to counsel at least one of the alleged victims because the youth was “having behavioral and emotional issues.”
Prior to the November 2017 arrest, Goodale was designated as a Level 3 sexually violent offender on the sex offender registry.
Goodale’s most recent case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, Syracuse Office with assistance from the New York State Police Troop D Computer Crimes Unit, the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office and the Fulton Police Department, and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Geoffrey J. L. Brown as a part of Project Safe Childhood.
Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.
