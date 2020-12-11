OSWEGO — A Fulton man who has had a handful of run ins with law enforcement in recent years was sentenced to 11 years in state prison this week after pleading guilty to two daytime burglaries.
Donald Currier, 46, of Fulton, was arrested by Oswego County deputies Feb. 20 and charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny after allegedly breaking into a victim's home through a window and stealing various items. Currier was sentenced to 11 years in state prison Dec. 11 in connection with the crimes after pleading guilty in October to two counts of second-degree burglary and associated larcenies, according to the Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes.
Under New York state law, a person is guilty of second-degree burglary when they knowingly enter or remain unlawfully in a building with the intent to commit a crime therein. According to the district attorney's office, Currier admitted to entering homes with the intent to steal property in both the city of Fulton and the town of Palermo.
Oswego County Court Judge Donald Todd imposed the more than decade-long sentence after admonishing Currier for the brazen nature of the two daytime burglaries, according to the district attorney's office. Todd described Currier, who has a number of prior arrests since 2016 that include 2019 burglary and grand larceny charges, as a career criminal and an opportunist, according to the district attorney's office.
Authorities noted a 13-year-old child was home during the Fulton burglary, and the young girl was forced to hide in her bedroom.
Currier was apprehended by an off-duty Fulton police officer, Oakes said, noting the officer spotted Currier at a local jewelry store attempting to sell stolen property. The district attorney said the case highlights that the men and women of law enforcement are always working and “constantly prepared to protect and serve their community.”
Oakes, who prosecuted the case, said Currier has an extensive criminal history that includes five misdemeanor and two prior felony convictions. Oakes stated that Currier’s last felony conviction was in 2016 for fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, which resulted in an indeterminate sentence of 1 ½ to 3 years in state prison.
Oakes commended and thanked the Fulton Police Department and the Oswego County Sheriff's Office for their hard work on the case.
“Once apprehended, the two agencies shared information and conducted a joint interview of defendant,” Oakes said. “Their teamwork was crucial to obtaining justice in this case.”
