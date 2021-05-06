Authorities say the Fulton man, who was previously convicted of performing sex acts with child, took sexually explicit photos of two minors
SYRACUSE, N.Y.— Gary Goodale, a 40-year-old Fulton man previously convicted of sodomy of a minor, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of receipt of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography, according to federal prosecutors.
Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette Bacon and Kevin Kelly, a special agent in charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations, announced Goodale’s plea late Thursday afternoon. Goodale’s plea deal calls for a sentence of at least 35 years and up to 50 years, with a lifetime term of supervised release.
Goodale’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 8.
Authorities said Goodale admitted to using his personal computer to receive images of child pornography over the internet as part of his guilty plea. He also admitted to possessing child pornography on three electronic devices.
Prosecutors said a forensic review of Goodale’s cellular telephone and two portable electronic storage devices revealed all three contained numerous image files depicting child pornography. Authorities said Goodale acknowledged the images in his possession included sexually explicit photographs of two minors that the Fulton man produced himself.
Goodale was previously convicted of first-degree sodomy in December 1999 in Oswego County Court for engaging in “deviate sexual intercourse with another person who is less than 11 years old. He was sentenced to eight years in prison for that offense.
Goodale was convicted and sentenced to eight years in state prison, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS). According to DCJS, Goodale was charged with having sexual intercourse with a child and coercing and physically overpowering a child in 1999.
Prison records show he served a separate prison sentence on a first-degree sodomy conviction in 2011 and was released on parole in 2012.
In early 2018, an Oswego County grand jury handed down a 36-count indictment against Goodale, at that time a registered sex offender. The indictment included more than 30 felonies related to the sexual abuse of three children and possession of photographs depicting children in sexual acts.
Goodale, then 37, was charged with 30 different crimes related to the sexual abuse of three children younger than 10 years old, including first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and predatory sexual assault against a child.
At the time, Goodale was accused of a series of sexual encounters with the three children between early 2016 and May 2017 at an apartment in Fulton.
Authorities said Goodale had sexual intercourse, physical sexual contact and sexual contact with a foreign object with one female child, who he allegedly took photographs of while engaged in an act. Goodale allegedly engaged in multiple acts of sexual conduct with two male children and took a photograph of one of the male children’s genitals.
Felony charges against Goodale related to the 2016 and 2017 allegations included four counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony, two counts of first-degree rape, a class B violent felony, two counts of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B violent felony, two counts of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class D felony, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a class D violent felony, two counts of use of a child in a sexual performance, a class C felony, and one count of second-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, a class E felony.
Goodale was also charged with five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
In addition to the alleged offenses against the three children, Goodale faced 13 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony, in relation to various photographs allegedly in his possession May 16. The photographs allegedly depicted nude children less than 16 years of age, some of them involved in sexual acts with adults.
Court documents obtained by The Palladium-Times in 2017 showed a parent told police Goodale claimed to be transporting one of the children to a counseling session in Oswego, but instead took the child to his apartment where the reported abuse allegedly took place.
One of the children told police Goodale brought them to his house and sexually abused them approximately five times. Another child said Goodale touched them inappropriately more than three times.
Goodale told police he never touched the children inappropriately, and claimed he tried to counsel at least one of the alleged victims because the youth was “having behavioral and emotional issues.”
Prior to the November 2017 arrest, Goodale was designated as a Level 3 sexually violent offender on the sex offender registry.
Goodale's most recent case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, Syracuse Office with assistance from the New York State Police Troop D Computer Crimes Unit, the Oswego County District Attorney's Office and the Fulton Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Geoffrey J. L. Brown as a part of Project Safe Childhood.
Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.
