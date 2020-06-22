Fulton man faces charges for 8th time this year

OSWEGO — A Fulton man is facing charges for eight different incidents this year, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department.
Aaron Vanvorst, 30, was arrested June 18 for fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle and two counts of petit larceny for allegedly stealing and damaging a trailer and snowmobile on May 3 in the town of Palermo.
Sheriff’s officials said in a Monday press release deputies were assisted by the city of Fulton and Oswego police departments, as well as the New York State Police to investigate Vanvorst’s recent criminal activity.
Vanvorst faces charges ofpetit larceny for two separate incidents on May 3 where he allegedly stole a go-kart and trailer, both in the town of Palermo. Like the aforementioned trailer and snowmobile, both were recovered by the sheriff’s office.
Two days earlier, Vanvorst was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the town of Oswego after alleged taking a U-Haul vehicle without permission.
The Sheriff’s Office reported previous arrests of Vanvorst on June 1, May 3 and Feb. 28.
On June 1, Vanvorst was charged with two counts of petit larceny for incidents in the town of Scriba. One was for allegedly stealing a camper on April 4 and another for allegedly stealing a trailer on May 12.
On May 3, Vanvorst was arrested for two counts of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and one count of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
“During this incident Vanvorst was driving a rented U-haul which he was found to be committing crimes with,” the sheriff’s office release said.
Vanvorst was tracked to a wooded area after allegedly fleeing from police, and subsequently arrested for petit larceny. The charges stemmed from a Feb. 14 incident where he allegedly stole from a store in the town of Scriba.
Vanvorst was released on an appearance ticket following each arrest, deputies said.
Vanvorst’s criminal record goes back to at least 2009. A Palladium-Times article reported Vanvorst, then 19, allegedly punched and stole food from a Zonies delivery driver. Other charges in published police blotters since then have included driving while intoxicated, criminal mischief and noise ordinance violations.
Police said Vanvorst has also been arrested by other local agencies since the beginning of the year.
