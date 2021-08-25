VOLNEY, N.Y. — A collision between a car and a motorcycle in the town of Volney on Tuesday claimed the life of a Fulton man, according to state police.
Authorities said 44-year-old Robert P. Burnett II, of Fulton, was killed after being ejected from a motorcycle in a head-on collision on county Route 176 in the town of Volney on Tuesday. Police said Burnett, the operator of the motorcycle, was southbound on Route 176 when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling north entered the southbound lane to pass a vehicle.
State police said 57-year-old David M. Reynolds, of Fulton, was northbound in a 1999 Ford Mustang when he entered the southbound lane to pass the vehicle in front of him and struck the 2008 Harley Davidson Burnett was operating.
Burnett was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police, and a 49-year-old passenger, Melanie J. Burnett, was also ejected from the motorcycle and transported to SUNY Upstate Hospital by Menter Ambulance for internal injuries.
Melanie Burnett was listed in stable condition, according to police, who noted Reynolds was transported to Oswego Hospital for minor injuries.
Authorities said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
State police were also assisted at the scene by Volney Volunteer Fire Department and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
