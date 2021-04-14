FULTON — A 20-year-old Fulton man accused of supplying marijuana and engaging in sexual contact with two teenagers was charged with a series of misdemeanors this week.
Nathaniel A. Cook was arrested by Fulton police on Tuesday and charged with four counts of sexual misconduct and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with two separate incidents. The Fulton Police Department (FPD) said Cook had inappropriate dealings with multiple minors, including sexual contact with two separate teenagers on multiple occasions.
Authorities allege Cook supplied cannabis to two young victims, age 15 and 12, and then used the drugs with the minors. Fulton police said Cook then kissed the 15-year-old victim in the presence of other juveniles, before engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim later in the day.
Cook was charged with one count of sexual misconduct and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the incident. Both charges are class A misdemeanors.
In a separate incident, Cook allegedly had sexual intercourse and other sexual contact with another 15-year-old female victim at least three times during a three-month span. Cook was charged with three counts each of sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the incidents.
Fulton police said Cook was arraigned in Fulton City Court and released on his own recognizance.
Authorities said prior to recent chances to the recreational marijuana laws, Cook would have been subject to second-degree criminal sale of marijuana, a class D felony, for providing cannabis to an individual younger than 18 years of age.
