GRANBY — A Fulton man was arrested on felony burglary charges Thursday night after allegedly breaking into a home off county Route 3 in the town of Granby.
State Police arrested Kirk B. Kinville, 29, for second-degree burglary, a class C felony, after a victim reported a suspicious person in the area around the Granby Wal-Mart. Troopers said Oswego County E911 advised authorities Kinville was the subject and possibly had outstanding warrants.
Troopers were actively searching for Kinville when E911 advised of a call from a woman at a residence on county Route 3 in Granby related to a suspicious person nearby. Authorities interviewed the complainant who stated she was inside her home around 8:30 p.m. when her Ring door alarm went off, and upon reviewing the surveillance footage troopers recognized Kinville as the subject.
State police spokesperson Trooper Jack Keller said Kinville was observed entering through the exterior door of the residence, and once inside grabbed what appeared to be a Gatorade out of the refrigerator.
Kinville then exited the residence in an unknown direction after appearing to be startled by barking dogs.
The alleged victim told police she knew Kinville through a relative who was a school associate of Kinville.
During an interview with the victim, authorities located Kinville behind his parents’ residence nearby.
Kinville was taken into custody without incident and processed on one count of second-degree burglary at the state police barracks in Fulton. He was later transported to Oswego County jail to await arraignment.
