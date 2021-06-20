FULTON — A 44-year-old Fulton man was arrested Friday in connection with a late May burglary in which the accused allegedly brought three dogs and two children with him to commit the break-in.
Police charged Chad J. Munger, of Fulton, with a series of felonies and misdemeanors related to an alleged burglary last month, according to information released by the Fulton Police Department Friday. Authorities described a bizarre sequence of events that occurred before 8 p.m. May 23, at which time an alleged victim walked into the police station claiming three males unfamiliar to him had entered his Fay Street home without permission.
Fulton police said Munger entered the residence with three dogs, one of which he allegedly picked up and threw at the victim, in what appeared to be an attempt to get the dog to bite the victim. Munger, who the victim described to police as the oldest of the subjects who allegedly entered the home, allegedly insisted that he lived at the residence and demanded the victim leave.
When the victim refused to leave the home and said he was calling 911 for help, Munger allegedly struck him several times with a large wooden stick, according to Fulton police. Police said the victim fled to his car, located in the driveway, and the suspect allegedly started striking the vehicle with the large wooden stick.
Due to the strikes from the wooden stick, the victim complained of pain and bruising, according to police, who said Munger also caused more than $1,500 in damage to the victim’s vehicle.
Police arrived at the victim’s home to find the three males still inside the home and took the trio into custody. Following an investigation, police determined the two younger males were juvenile family members of the suspect.
Authorities said the pair of juveniles were not harmed in the burglary and are not accused of committing any crimes. Both were released to a parent.
Munger was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, and third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony and class A misdemeanor, respectively. Police also charged Munger with second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A felonies, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
Fulton police said Munger was transported to the Oswego County Correctional facility to await arraignment at the county’s centralized arraignment court.
