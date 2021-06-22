Fulton Lions installs new officers, inducts 2 members; Guyer receives award

The Fulton Lions Club installed its slate of officers for 2021-22 at its June meeting. Front, from left: District Governor Rosemarie Bush, Lions clubs International-NY State & Bermuda, District 20-Y; Michelle Stanard, Secretary; and Gail Jones, board of directors. Back, from left: President David Guyer, Ron Browning, assistant treasurer; Audrey Avery, service chair; Susan Daratt, treasurer; Linda Hughes, assistant secretary; Paul Foster, board of directors; and Brett Tallents, vice president. Absent from photo: David Dingman and Dennis Rupert, board of directors; and Steve Chirello, marketing chair.