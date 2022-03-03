FULTON — A five-member panel consisting of two tax specialists, a real estate broker, a property appraiser and the city of Fulton assessor led a town hall meeting on Wednesday at the Fulton War Memorial.
The purpose of the meeting was to explain the process of this year’s property tax reassessment to home and commercial property owners in Fulton. Joining City Assessor Mary Beth Johnson were Aaron Lesch-VonRandall, a real estate analyst from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance; Corey Metz, Oswego County director of real property tax services; Susan Fiorini, associate broker with Howard Hanna Real Estate; and Mike Maxwell of Maxwell Appraiser Services.
Speaking in front of Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, members of the Fulton Common Council, and approximately 20 Fulton residents, Johnson explained why the reassessment was needed and how the values of property were generated to come up with a new, fair market value of properties.
“Obviously we want fairness in equity for all property owners,” Johnson said. “That’s the point of doing this reassessment after a long period of having it fall below 100 percent.”
Johnson introduced Lesch-VonRandall to explain the state’s role in the process.
“We assist a number of assessors in this process,” Johnson said. “We do things like oversee Mike’s company to make sure they are hitting the numbers and helping to get this town up to 100 percent so the assessments on this new assessment roll reflect the current market values.”
Johnson also asked Metz to give a brief description of the county’s function in the process.
“Similar to the state, we are here to assist the city in whatever they need for this reevaluation project,” Metz said. “We help to maintain their database of assessments and give access to the contractors and whomever might need access to the fields, and we do all the tax mapping for the county. All the parcels and boundaries being assessed are reflected on the tax map maintained in our office.”
Metz added, “We also do the tax bills for the county, city and schools, all generated out of our office.”
He said he also wanted to explain what reassessments were for and what they did and did not do, as he expected others on the panel would contribute some points along these lines as well.
“State law requires assessments to be a uniform percentage of market value,” Metz said. “A 100 percent of value is the ‘gold standard’ because it’s the easiest for people to understand. The assessment is the same as the market value of a person’s home.”
Metz further explained that when those assessments are not looked at, that’s when those values start to drop.
He also said reassessment produces equity and equality on the (tax) roll, redistributing the tax burden more fairly. It increases taxpayers’ understanding of their assessment and how it relates to that market value, and corrects that equalization rate to be eligible for state aid.
“What it doesn’t do is raise everyone’s taxes,” Metz said. “It doesn’t create a new tax base that wasn’t there before.”
Metz added the reassessment does not affect the tax levy either.
“What does change by this reassessment are the tax rates,” he said. “Rates go down as the value of the city goes up. The tax rate is a calculation using the assessed value and the tax levy to determine it. The city having more value does make the tax rate lower.”
Metz said people will begin to receive an impact notice in the mail within a few days. Johnson said those were mailed March 1.
Johnson said homeowners often say their home hasn’t changed, so why should their property tax change. But what they don’t take into account is while changes to a person’s home factor into determining the fair market value of a home, so are fluctuations in the market, and those values fluctuate often.
“I’ve sold houses in the city of Fulton for quite a long time,” Fiorini said. “The last three or four years have been probably the most unusual and very difficult, really.”
Fiorini said inventory is down, and with the onset of COVID, when houses come on the market, if they’re priced right they are sold within a day.
“That’s no joke, within 10 to 12 hours,” she said. “So it’s kind of frustrating for buyers at the moment, but if you’re a seller you’re sitting pretty.”
She said the market has increased, stressing the list prices are one thing, but sale prices are consistently above and beyond what the house is listed for. She said the price increase in homes between 2017 and today is approximately 35 percent, which is “huge.”
“What makes for conditions of a sale are location, the size of the home, and inventory, and like I say our inventory is very, very low,” Fiorini said.
Maxwell explained how his company appraised property.
“We reviewed the sales from 2018 right up until November of 2021,” Maxwell said. “Reviewing the sales means we looked at them, making sure they were valid sales, they weren’t foreclosures, they went through family members, and there weren’t extenuating circumstances of why the property sold.”
Maxwell said once he got those sales in order he also had to apply an appreciation, meaning that for a house that sold in 2018 for $100,000 the market value as of July 1, 2021 would probably be around $130,000.
“That’s due to how the market has trended so quickly,” he said.
Maxwell said he spent most of late August through October driving up and down the streets of Fulton comparing each and every house to the “comp” sheets he drew up earlier. Comp (or comparable) sheets describe size, location and construction of the home to help the appraiser determine the overall value.
“Everything is done from the right of way from the road, which is normal in this process,” he said. “I was able to determine what the value of the house was using the comparable sheets.”
Maxwell said once he tabulated the numbers he sent them to the assessor, who in turn examined them for approximately six weeks and then they met to discuss which ones were too high, too low, or correct in the opinion of both.
Maxwell reviewed the timeline of events forthcoming.
• Mail impacts were sent out on March 1
• Town hall meeting March 2
• Informal hearings with Maxwell, March through April
• Formal hearings in May
• Grievance Day 4-8 p.m. Courtroom in City Hall, May 24
• School tax bills issued with new values in September
Maxwell said the notice will inform property owners of their current assessment. It will also show any exemptions, and whether you have any exemptions such as an enhanced STAR, or basic STAR. A STAR is New York State School Tax Relief program that provides an exemption from school property taxes for owners of occupied primary residences.
Maxwell said veterans would also be given consideration.
Maxwell said on the back of the impact notices people receive there is a phone number the recipient will be asked to call to discuss your assessment. Maxwell said to be patient because it might take time for someone to answer.
“Don’t just get the notice and call. Look up the information that’s required for the call,” he said. “Look up sales in and around your neighborhood. Be sure you understand what you’re asking. Be sure of the information about your own house.”
Maxwell said most often the calls take about 10-12 minutes.
“Concentrate on your own house,” he said. “Don’t be concerned with your neighbor’s house, the person down the block’s house. Talk about your own house. Also don’t talk about what you paid in the past. Go over your information and let us know what we need to know in order to give you an accurate assessment.”
There are website resources people can use to get the information needed to execute a productive call, such as www.tax.ny.gov, www.oswegocounty.com and fultonny.org.
Johnson reminded people what they needed to do in order to make things as simple as possible.
“As we’ve said, the impact notices have gone out in the mail,” Johnson said. “Please remember to read the back. It has all the information you need to help you find answers to the questions that will help you through the process.”
Johnson made some final comments about why the panel came to speak to residents.
“I want the most fair assessments we can get,” Johnson said. “With the fact the rate has slipped over the last couple years, I knew the market value was getting higher than the assessed value. That’s not fair. It’s not spread over the tax base fairly, so I want everybody to pay their fair share. And who doesn’t want their assessment to increase? If the tax rate is going to go down by increasing over the whole tax base of the city with commercial (properties) and everything. I mean it’s traditionally your biggest purchase, why wouldn’t you want it to increase as much as possible?”
