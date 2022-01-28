FULTON — The Fulton Fire Department battled two fires within 24 hours in single-digit and sub-zero temperatures this week.
Chief Adam Howard has provided additional details from Wednesday’s fire at 121 W. First St. S., and Tuesday’s fire at 111 N. Seventh St.
Wednesday’s fire
Chief Howard said the “A” crew responded at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday to a structure fire at 121 W. First St. S., Fulton. Prior to arrival, Captain Bullock observed a large column of smoke and requested an “all call” to recall all off-duty personnel back to work. Units arrived at a two-story wood frame multi-family house with heavy fire involvement. Under the direction of Captain Bullock and Captain Stafford, the crew commenced fire suppression activities to gain access into the building for a primary search for occupants.
Howard arrived and assumed command from Captain Bullock. A second alarm was requested. Crews were able to suppress the fire enough to do a primary search of the residence. During the primary search, members of the Fulton Fire Department found a deceased victim within the residence. The Fulton Police Department had not yet released the name of the deceased as of noon Friday.
No other occupants were found in the residence.
Upon further investigation by the Fulton Police Department, all other occupants were accounted for outside of the residence.
Howard said that one person was evaluated by Menter Ambulance for smoke inhalation and released at the scene.
The fire was considered under control at 6:01 p.m. Units returned to service at 11:09 p.m., and all equipment was placed back in service by 1 a.m. Thursday.
The fire remained under investigation Friday by the Oswego County Fire Investigation Team, the Fulton Fire Department Investigation team, and the Fulton Police Department.
Four occupants of the building were displaced and helped by the local Red Cross and family.
Providing assistance were the Oswego City Fire Department, Menter Ambulance, American Red Cross, Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office, Fulton Police Department, and National Grid.
The Fulton Fire Department also thanked the Volney Volunteer Fire Corp., Cody Volunteer Fire Department, Granby Center Volunteer Fire Department, and Minetto Volunteer Fire Department for providing standby coverage.
Tuesday’s fire
On Tuesday at 7:06 p.m., the Fulton Fire Department’s “D” crew responded to 111 N. Seventh St., Fulton, for a possible basement fire.
Units arrived with light smoke showing from the exterior and occupants reporting that the basement was on fire.
Under the direction of Captain Ryan Maxam and Lt. Rob Rosenbarker, two members made entry through the front door and were met by heavy smoke and zero visibility.
Chief Howard arrived and assumed command from Captain Maxam and requested an “all call,” recalling off-duty firefighters back to work. Some recalled firefighters were assigned to the scene for fire suppression and others were assigned to staffing apparatus at the stations to protect the rest of the city.
While members continued to make entry into the basement from the front door, remaining members established a water supply from hydrants and provided ventilation and fire suppression from the exterior by removing the basement casement windows and opening the basement bilco doors that were blocked by obstructions and frozen shut. Howard said that with hard work and dedication, crews were able to keep the fire to the basement, extinguish it, and prevent the fire from involving the remainder of the house.
Units returned to service at 9:19 p.m.
Howard said Friday that the cause of the fire was combustible materials too close to a space heater.
Five occupants of the building were displaced and helped by the local Red Cross and family.
Agencies providing assistance included the Oswego Fire Department, Menter Ambulance, the American Red Cross, Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office, Fulton Police Department, and National Grid.
The Fulton Fire Department reminds everyone:
Working smoke detectors should be placed on every floor of the house, to include the basement. These devices can provide valuable time to exit the structure safely during a fire.
When using space heaters, make sure you follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for clearances away from combustibles and other operational instructions.
Howard praised his firefighters for “spectacular work” under extremely difficult conditions, and thanked all those who assisted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.