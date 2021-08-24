FULTON — The members of the Fulton Fire Department are putting out fires before they even start these days, thanks to a series of progressive training modules they’ve been teaching since 2017.
They don’t consider themselves a fire department any longer, but see themselves as more of an all-hazard department, according to Lieutenant Ryan Maxam.
“We’re constantly looking for ways to increase our service to the community,” Maxam said. “Back in the days of the horse-drawn fire trucks, the majority of what we did was fire calls. But in today’s more progressive department we’re doing not just firefighting, but EMS calls, water rescues, dealing with hazardous material issues, and building inspections and codes cases.”
Maxam said the procedures are termed “community risk reduction,” and although it was first practiced in the larger cities, more and more smaller cities are following suit.
“When we look at it from a hazardous point of view, firefighting is a dangerous profession,” Maxam said. “So we want to try and mitigate the amount of actual firefighting and rescue mitigation we have to do.”
Maxam said not only is someone having a bad day when they call the fire department, but it can put firefighters in harm’s way to the extent they could get hurt, or possibly killed. So fire departments are going the extra mile to work closely with the community trying to prevent a fire or other emergency from even happening.
Building inspections are a big advantage in the efforts to stop a fire before it starts. The department has also seen the benefits of instructing the elderly on how to avoid slips and falls. C.P.R. classes and fire extinguisher training, like the one recently demonstrated at Brookfield Renewable Power in order to improve employees’ level of readiness in emergency situations, are also effective in risk reduction.
“We have what we call building safety inspectors,” Maxam said, “and everybody is a building safety inspector.”
Other emergency training includes “Stop the Bleed” classes, designed to give people the ability to not only recognize life-threatening bleeding, but effectively intervene and gain control of the emergency situation.
“We pride ourselves on our response times,” Maxam said, “but obviously it still takes us two to three minutes to arrive to your emergency. We’ve been training high school and college students, plus other laypersons, on how to stop an arterial bleed, which is a very serious injury causing someone to expire very quickly if not treated immediately.”
Maxam said groups they’ve had the chance to train include students at Cayuga Community College and the Fulton Police Department.
While not everything they do is as serious as “Stop the Bleed” training, the little things are just as important for fire and emergency prevention.
“We also go through the community door to door to install smoke detectors where needed,” Maxam said.
Maxam said these hands-on programs are much more beneficial for the community, as well as the firefighters, than if they were to try and just explain procedures.
“I mean, I could tell you how to do a surgery,” he said, “but when you get your hands on it, it’s a little bit different. The fire extinguisher training is also a good example. I can tell you how to operate a fire extinguisher, but to actually hold it and operate it, use it, and apply what they’ve learned is better instruction.”
The Fulton Fire Department is comprised of two stations. Station One is located at 170 S. Second St., and Station Two is at 700 W. Broadway. Each shift is comprised of one captain, one lieutenant, and seven firefighters per shift. There are four shifts to man each station 24/7.
Other classes the FFD instructs that are open to the public include:
• A.E.D. or Automated External defibrillator certification through the American Heart Association
• Courtesy fire inspection of commercial or private dwellings
• Juvenile fire setters program
• Fire prevention to school and education facilities
• Fire prevention to elderly and disabled facilities
• Recreational fire permits
If anyone is interested in any of those programs, they may contact Fire Station 1 at 315-592-7477.
Maxam said the staff receives specialized training for each of the separate classes they instruct in addition to their mandatory New York state firefighter certification.
“I think it speaks leaps and bounds about the dedication of those who work for the fire department,” Maxam said. “All of our people are EMS certified. All of them are codes certified. We have fire investigators as well, and all of these jobs require separate outside training, which these men and women do in addition to riding the truck on their normal shifts.”
Taking the department’s mission statement into account, it’s easy to understand their motivation in providing these instructional programs to the community.
“We the men and women of the Fulton Fire Department will reduce the risk of fire, rescue and medical events in the community. We serve by being knowledgeable, innovative, involved and relevant. Our purpose is to preserve and improve our community’s quality of life.”
Maxam put it another way. “I don’t ever want to come to your house when it’s on fire. If we can prevent your house from a fire, we are that much better as firefighters,” he said.
