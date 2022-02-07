FULTON — With old man winter bearing down hard on Oswego County this past weekend, Captain Ryan Maxam of the Fulton Fire Department passed along some tips to keep your family safe, warm and comfortable.
“I think it’s important to discuss the cold-weather stressors that people experience,“ Maxam said.
He said he understands Oswego County is halfway through the winter, but it’s always good to remind people of things that were discussed at the onset of the season.
“Avoid using alternative heat sources,” Maxam said. “Space heaters are dangerous to use, but if people do use them, never leave them unattended. Also they should never be used on an extension cord. Make sure there are no combustibles with three feet of space heaters either.”
Maxam said never heat with the stove or the oven.
“Concerning broken water pipes,” Maxam said, “if the water in the cellar, or in the crawl spaces, is reaching utilities, feel free to call the fire department and we will try to help you mitigate some of that water in those areas of your home.”
Maxam said it’s important for people to understand when water impedes on the furnace or water heater the pilot light can be extinguished, but it doesn’t prevent the gas from continuing to come out if the thermo coupling is not operating correctly.
Keep the external vents, just above the foundation line, clear by digging them out after an excessive snowfall.
“Also, be aware of electrical appliances,” Maxam said. “You certainly don’t want to step in copious amounts of water if they are electrified.”
Maxam said another key point is when you’re removing snow, don’t overexert yourself, especially if you have a history of heart-related issues. A person’s blood pressure typically rises in cold weather and that exertion of shoveling can affect a person adversely.
Also, if you’re removing snow with a snow blower, never stick your hand inside the chute, or any of the auger mechanisms if it becomes clogged.
Always use an approved clean-out device if you happen to get a clog, Maxam said. He added that you always want to shut your snow blower completely off before trying to remedy any problems with it.
Be sure that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working.
“If you need smoke or carbon monoxide detectors, just call the fire department and we’ll help you,” Maxam said.
