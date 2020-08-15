FULTON — The show must go on!
And now, it will go on more efficiently because of the recently completed Eagle Scout Project led by Fulton’s Griffin Marriner at the CNY Arts Center in Fulton.
Marriner, 17, is the son of Vance and Jen Marriner. He will be a senior this fall at Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School. With the help of fellow Boy Scouts from Troop 780, based in Hannibal, along with leaders from the Arts Center, Marriner remodeled space in the basement of the center, located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
Marriner was recognized for his efforts at a special ceremony Thursday at the CNY Arts Center. Among those attending were Mayor Deana Michaels and Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, who presented Griffin with a State Assembly Citation for his efforts.
It was a very involved project that began more than a year ago. Griffin said the state of the basement had been “a mess” since the center moved into its current location a couple of years ago. Props were scattered everywhere, and costumes were in bags and totes and completely unorganized.
“Basically the project was decluttering the room, getting all the stuff out and reorganizing so we actually had space to put stuff. We had to put up shelves and reorganize shelves. We put up walls to make a shop for making set pieces, props, and all that,” Griffin said. “We put up hangers and bars for the costumes. So it’s basically kind of an all-purpose prop, costume, and set space now.”
Props can now be properly sorted and more easily accessed. Racks were hung for costumes. A sewing area was also created for the costume department, and a new workshop space for set construction was carved out of the existing room, with walls put up and racks added to store wood and tools and flats.
Clearly, it was a lot of work, but Griffin had some extra motivation.
“I’ve been involved with the center since I was in fourth grade. I’ve been in like 17 productions,” he said. “We had the space and I wanted to help as much as I could.”
Griffin thanked his parents for their support, and fellow Boy Scouts from Troop 780 including Jaden Patterson, David Cordone, and Sean Hein, who assisted with the project and were on hand for Thursday’s presentation.
Others instrumental in the project included Chad Lewis, technical director at the center and the project’s mentor/coordinator; and Adam Schmidtmann, a board member at the center and its artistic director of the performing arts.
Schmidtmann presented Griffin with a plaque made by Anna Van Antwerp, an Arts Center parent. The plaque will be displayed above the entrance to the remodeled space.
Most of the work was done last summer and this summer, Griffin said.
“Since the quarantine started, it has given me a lot of free time to be able to work on it,” he said.
Nancy Fox, executive director of the CNY Arts Center, said she is thrilled with the completed project.
“Griffin’s project is fabulous. He did a really nice job. It was a critical job for us to be able to get done,” Fox said. “Performing arts is one of our biggest earned income resources and so having a working scene shop that allows us to not only build but make costumes and those kinds of things is really important.”
“We’re very proud of him,” Jen Marriner said. “He’s a really good, hard-working kid. He wanted his Eagle project to be for the center because he’s been so involved with it for so long. Chad was an amazing mentor for him.”
Although his Eagle Scout Project is finished, Griffin has not yet reached his goal, but he is close.
“I’m almost all the way through the requirements to become an Eagle Scout,” he said. “I feel pretty proud. This is a pretty big accomplishment.”
