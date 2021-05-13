Fulton DRI projects announced

FULTON — Nearly four years after a similar announcement in the neighboring Port City, it’s Fulton’s turn to see how a $10 million infusion of economic development funding can reshape its downtown and support local business.
The city of Fulton was awarded $10 million in August 2019 through the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), an annual economic development program aimed at rejuvenating downtowns and spurring private investment. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the planning and selection process was delayed, but Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Fulton Thursday to unveil the 17 projects slated to receive DRI funding.
For a city of roughly 11,000 people with “not a huge footprint,” Hochul said the $10 million could have a dramatic and immediate impact on the city of Fulton. Oswego, just down state Route 481, has seen a drastic transformation in its downtown corridor thanks to DRI funds — now, Fulton is up to bat.
“This is going to launch the city of Fulton into a great, new, brighter future,” Hochul said. “This is your time to truly shine.”
Development of the former Nestle site, transformation of the city marina and Canal Landing Park, enhanced streetscapes, improvements to Huhtamaki, further development of a series of city walking trails and a multi-million-dollar expansion of Oswego Health’s essential services facility were among the largest projects designated to receive varying levels of DRI support.
The selection process — aimed at empowering local communities to enhance and improve downtown businesses and aesthetics — followed more than a year of coordination between city and state officials, residents and a state-hired consulting firm.
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels thanked the local DRI planning committee, Hochul, Cuomo and all the state and local partners who helped make the DRI possible and said Fulton and the project sponsors would use the funding to improve.
“You just gave us a reason and an opportunity to do better, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do,” Michaels said to Hochul. “The city of Fulton and our future is going to be better than it ever has been, and we’re going to be able to do things that we never thought possible or that we always dreamed about.”
Michaels said the DRI funding and the associated projects provide the city’s small businesses with “so much opportunity” at a time it’s most needed, and called the award “a game changer.”
Asked which projects would have the most significant impact, Michaels called the Oswego Health project “huge,” adding health care is particularly important right now and noting the project would enhance the entire area surrounding the former Nestle site, where several other DRI projects are located.
“There’s still a great deal of investment going to the rest of the downtown that’s going to have significant impact on these small businesses,” the mayor said.
Michaels said local officials are hoping to see the investment “spread like wildfire through the downtown” and spur further private investment in and around the downtown area. She pointed to a $750,000 fund to aid local businesses as another far-reaching project that could enhance downtown and Fulton’s economy.
The final 17 projects selected by the state and their funding allocations are as follows:
- Expand Oswego Health essential services — an estimated $3.27 million project with a $2 million DRI allocation
- $1.7 million to transforming the city marina and Canal Landing Park
- Redeveloping Building 40 on the former Nestle sit into a commercial and roughly 60-unit residential mixed-use structure — an estimated $12 million project with a $1.5 million DRI allocation
- Enhancing state Route 481 aesthetics and implementing safety measures for pedestrians and bicyclists — an estimated $1 million project with $1 million DRI allocation
- Develop a manufacturing startup facility at the former Nestle site — an estimated $4.3 million project with a $860,000 DRI allocation.
- Construct multi-use trails within the DRI boundary — an estimated $1.64 million project with an $820,000 DRI allocation
- Create a business assistance grant fund to encourage further enhancements in the DRI area — an estimated $1.5 million project with a $750,000 DRI allocation
- Upgrade and improve buildings and machinery at Huhtamaki — an estimated $2.1 million project with a $420,000 DRI allocation
- Upgrades to CNY Arts Center, including raising the roof — an estimated $440,000 project with a $352,000 DRI funding allocation
- Improvements to Fulton Public Library, including outdoor seating areas — an estimated $311,000 project with a $311,000 DRI funding request
- Upgrade broadband internet services in parts of the city of Fulton — an estimated $200,000 project with a $200,000 DRI allocation
- Covert the former Case Lee House on South First Street into an inn and café — an estimated $700,000 project with a $140,000 DRI allocation
- Renovate a vacant structure into a fast casual restaurant — an estimated $684,000 project with a $137,000 DRI allocation
- Redevelop a commercial building off state Route 481 — an $559,000 project with a $112,000 DRI allocation
- Implement downtown and historic marker and signage program — an estimated $100,000 project with a $100,000 DRI allocation
- Update the city’s zoning code — an estimated $100,000 project with a $100,000 DRI allocation
Enhance Fulton’s ‘Downtown Vibe,’ a multi-location project that includes improvements to, or the creation of, Cayuga Street Café, Dizzy Block Brewery, Empire Drone Company, Fulton Family Medicine and Tavern on the Lock — an estimated $926,000 project with a $185,000 DRI allocation
Several project sponsors were on hand Thursday and expressed excitement about the funds and what the DRI could ultimately mean for the city of Fulton.
Michael Backus, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Oswego Health, said the organization is excited to be part of the growth and revitalization of the Fulton community as it seeks to continue expanding service offerings and create more jobs.
“Our community deserves local options for their health care and this grant will allow us to expand access even further, affording families and individuals the ability not to travel far for their medical needs,” Backus said.
Hochul noted the Oswego Health project — along with Huhtamaki improvements, the manufacturing startup and others — would create local jobs in Fulton and allow young people more opportunity in their hometown.
Marie Mankiewicz, who co-founded the Fulton Footpaths project with Brittney Jerred that led to the development of a multi-use trail network in the city, said she is “beyond excited” and noted the trail system and the DRI projects are “phenomenal for the city of Fulton.” Jerred added the connectivity and synergy of the awarded projects would benefit Fulton residents and the local economy.
Nancy Fox, the director of CNY Arts Center, said the DRI funding would allow the organization to complete its vision for the downtown Fulton property, and said it was gratifying to know the state believed in the project’s validity.
“It’s really going to just enhance what we have there and once this is completed the Arts Center will be ready to serve the community for a long time,” Fox said, noting the project would allow for better theater lighting, the addition of balcony seating and more classroom space.
Fox said CNY Arts Center can serve as an attraction to draw people downtown and help support downtown businesses and restaurants, while Hochul described arts and culture as “the heartbeat of downtowns,” and something that provides communities with identity.
Though today was a joyous occasion, Michaels noted much of the hard work remains to be done.
“It’s a celebration and it’s a real win for the city of Fulton,” Michaels said. “We can all celebrate today but now we have to get to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.