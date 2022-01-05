FULTON — The Fulton City School District returned from the holiday break with a two-hour delay for students on Monday. According to the district’s website, the delay allowed for “on-site COVID testing” for faculty and staff of the district.
The decision to have the delay came on Dec. 23, the last day of school before the holiday break, FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino said. The announcement was made that same day.
During the first half of the school year, all the testing was done from Wednesday through Friday.
Having the testing done on a Monday allowed the school to “assess (the) unvaccinated staff” and test anybody else that wanted to be tested. FCSD did over 400 tests Monday, the superintendent added, and there were some positive cases found.
“All of those individuals didn’t come into contact with other students or staff, so I think that’s a positive day,” Pulvino said. “There were a lot of reasons why (we moved the testing day), but the main reason why is we wanted to make sure we got a really good feel for all of our testing and made sure that our staff was informed.”
Testing was not mandatory for all staff. Pulvino said that the state requires unvaccinated staff and faculty to be tested weekly. He said “around 14 percent” of the staff and faculty is not vaccinated.
The district also announced it will offer free COVID testing to symptomatic students and faculty, with “the goal of getting students back to learning and staff back to work as soon as possible when they are experiencing symptoms,” the website stated.
“Now that we can do our own molecular testing as well, we’re able to do any symptomatics, so any symptomatic staff or students,” Pulvino said. “We actually did over 30 of those today, and we were able to get results within minutes, in a much more aggressive time frame than if you go to somewhere and have to wait days to get your results in some cases.”
The tests are available by appointment only. Students and staff can set up an appointment for a COVID test through the school nurse, or by calling 315-593-5509. Students under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult, the website information stated.
Testing will take place outside of door 7 at Lanigan Elementary School. Those receiving tests are asked to remain in their cars, while testing staff will travel to the cars to administer tests, according to the website. Tests will be administered from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and from 2:30-5:15 p.m. each day through Friday, according to the district’s website.
