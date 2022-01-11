FULTON — The city o9f Fulton passed new legislation this month to rid itself of abandoned, junked or unregistered vehicles.
Mayor Deana Michaels took to Facebook last week to announce that her office, the Fulton Common Council and Code Enforcement “have had enough and are cracking down.”
The mayor wrote, “Many months were spent revising new legislation that the city can enforce and hold people accountable to.”
The new law in Chapter 601 in General Legislation allows the city to tow cars away that have become an eyesore in the city, whether they are in front yards, on the street, or in a field.
Starting this month, those in violation will be given every opportunity to comply with the removal order once the city deems a vehicle as either unregistered or abandoned.
“We want to be proud to drive in our neighborhoods and see clean, well-maintained properties,” wrote Michaels on Facebook. “We are all tired of what has been allowed for years.”
The law states, “outdoor storage of abandoned, junked and discarded motor vehicles upon public and private property within the city of Fulton, except in a permitted and orderly manner, constitutes a blight upon the city of Fulton and presents a peril to public health and safety in that they are replete with dangerous materials, including broken glass, sharp and torn metals, gasoline and other hazardous materials, are an attractive nuisance to children, and tend to deprecate not only the property on which they reside, but also other properties in the neighborhood and within the city of Fulton generally.”
The law further states that the council finds the outdoor storage of such vehicles is detrimental to the general welfare of the city of Fulton, its residents and the community at large, and constitutes a public nuisance requiring regulation and enforcement by the city.
Abandoned vehicles are classified as those that have a wholesale value of $1,250 or less, are more than 10 model years old, and have been abandoned for at least 30 days.
Vehicles considered discarded are those that appear to have been disposed of as useless, no longer in service, or rejected by the true owner. Criteria used to make such a determination include the removal, obliteration, or alteration of the vehicle identification number (VIN).
Additional criteria used to consider a vehicle “junked” include any vehicle:
• unregistered or uninsured for a period of 10 days or more,
• no longer intended or in condition for legal use on the public highways,
• abandoned or discarded with repair bills that exceed the fair market value of the vehicle to pass New York State inspection laws.
The new law is applicable to every motor vehicle that may be operated or driven upon a public highway including but not limited to a car, bus, trailer, tractor, motor home (RV), motorcycle, mini-bike, all-terrain vehicle and snowmobile.
Michaels said the city government will not tolerate these blots on the landscape any longer.
“Councilors and Code enforcement will address violations,” Michaels said. “One vehicle at a time we will take back our neighborhoods.”
