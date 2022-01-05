FULTON — Two new members were sworn into office on Saturday, giving the Fulton Common Council a full six-member board for the first time since the summer of 2021.
Republican Ethan Parkhurst was elected to fill the 4th Ward seat left vacant by John Kenyon’s retirement, and former Democratic Oswego County legislator Dan Farfaglia was elected to the 1st Ward seat left open by Thomas Kenyon’s early departure from the council in 2021.
Parkhurst said he hopes to be a part of the solution and will work for positive change.
“I’m looking forward to bringing some good ideas to the table,” Parkhurst said. “I want to work collectively with everyone for the best possible solutions available. I’m excited to start taking calls, returning calls, and working as hard as I can for everyone in my ward and the city in general.”
Farfaglia said he was honored to be back in elected office.
“I’ve had a very unusual two-year break,” Farfaglia said. “I hope to earn the trust and respect of the people of the 1st Ward and hope they don’t regret their decision. I will work my butt off for them. I will be accessible, and anytime there is an issue I will be available.”
In addition to Parkhurst, Fulton City Court Judge for the Fifth District of New York, the Honorable David H. Hawthorne performed the swearing-in ceremony for the four remaining Republican councilors. Douglas R. Chapman (2nd Ward), Donald R. Patrick Jr. (3rd Ward), Audrey L. Avery (5th Ward) and Lawrence E. Macner (6th Ward) were all sworn-in for new terms.
New York Supreme Court Judge Scott DelConte swore-in the council’s lone Democrat, Farfaglia.
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said she was looking forward to working with the newest members of the council in addition to the others.
“We have exciting times coming up over the next year,” Michaels said. “This new year is going to be very busy, and we have a lot going on whether it be existing projects or projects coming up on the horizon. It’s really going to take a team effort to bring those projects to fruition. I believe strongly, with some new ideas, and the team we have in place, we are going to make some really great things happen in 2022 and beyond. I look forward to working with everyone to achieve that.”
Michaels said it “wasn’t going to be easy,” and that there would be some tough times. She said she expects they are going to have to make some tough decisions and there will definitely be some “bumps in the road.”
“I can say over the last two years I’ve learned a lot,” she said. “Even with those bumps in the road, the reward, the benefit, the positive outcomes outweigh those bumps and it’s all worth it. The hard work is worth it. The challenging times are all worth it because in the end it’s the community that benefits when we all work together to move Fulton forward.”
Immediately following the swearing-in ceremony, the newly confirmed councilors, along with Michaels and City Clerk/Chamberlain Dan O’Brien called there first meeting of the new year to elect a council president, as well as appoint and reappoint several members of Fulton city government.
Fifth Ward Councilor and current council President Avery was re-elected uncontested to another one-year term as president. The Valley News was designated the official city of Fulton newspaper. Chamberlain O’Brien was authorized to adjust various expenditure accounts to the end of the 2021 fiscal year. O’Brien was also authorized to increase estimated revenues in the amount of insurance recovery monies.
In other business:
• Jodi Corsoniti was reappointed registrar of vital statistics.
• Cassandra Jones was reappointed secretary of the Planning Commission, and was appointed to the Zoning Board of Appeals. Bernie Caprin was reappointed to the Z.B.A.
• Dave McCann was appointed to the Electrical Board
• Christine Patrick was appointed to the Fire and Police Commission. Beth Nicholson, Deb Ely, Jeff Kinney and Mark Pollock were reappointed.
• Peter Palmer was reappointed as city historian.
• Common Council Standing Committees were appointed.
