FULTON — The Fulton City School District (FCSD) has started its highly anticipated “high-risk” winter sports season following state officials’ clearance.
On Jan 22, Gov. Andrew Cuomo cleared the way for school districts throughout the state to start “high-risk” winter sports on Feb. 1. For Fulton, this means the return of boys and girls basketball, hockey, and cheerleading.
Christopher Ells, FCSD director of athletics, health, and physical education, said he is excited to see the start of the seasons but said the seasons will be very different compared to previous years. Per state and county guidelines, the seasons will be shorter, and those involved will be required to wear masks.
“I would have loved to have a 12-week season. Unfortunately we couldn’t, but I am happy we were able to figure out a six-week season for our winter athletes,” Ells said.
He said the Fulton winter sports defined as “high risk” mentioned above started on Monday and will end on March 13.
The “Fall Two” sports season is slated to start on March 8 and run until April 24.
According to Ells, Fulton’s “Fall Two” sports include football, girls volleyball, cross country and soccer.
FCSD will not be returning its wrestling program right now, but it will in the future. Ells said this is because the wrestling season has been delayed until the spring by Fulton’s league, the Salt City Athletic Conference.
Ells said the New York State Public High School Athletic Association requires that teams have six practices before their first games with other schools.
FCSD athletes were scheduled to practice from Monday to Saturday and adhere to new practice guidelines outlined by the district’s winter sports plan they developed earlier this week as required by the Oswego County Health Department. The guidelines state that masks will be required to be worn during games and practices. There will be no locker room usage, limited sharing and regular cleaning of equipment, and no spectators allowed.
Although masks will be worn in games and practices, Ells said the districts would be implementing mask breaks similar to what is done during the school day.
“The rule states that masks are to be worn as tolerated,” Ells said. He explained that if a student cannot tolerate their mask any longer, they will be asked to step out of the game or practice, social distance themselves from others, and get air as needed.
Mask breaks do not have a determined time length and are up to individual preferences. Ells said he anticipates that they will range anywhere from 2-10 minutes.
During games and practices, athletes will be barred from using the locker rooms. Ells said that the only reason the locker rooms would be used was for medical emergencies or other necessary uses.
“We expect players to come changed and ready to go for the game, and then after the game, we expect them to leave,” Ells said.
Although spectators are not allowed at games, the events will be able to be seen virtually.
“Our high school gym has the capabilities of live streaming our games,” Ells said. “Our coaches will also let parents know about the games on social media in advance of the games.”
He explained that spectator restrictions vary by individual counties and their health departments. Because of this, Ells said the FCSD would only compete against counties with similar rules and guidelines.
He said that the restriction on spectators would be reviewed again before the start of the “Fall Two” season to gauge whether or not it is safe to allow visitors.
“We are looking at (this) one season at a time,” Ells said, “I would like to see how our winter sports go and how we can run these programs safely. Then I can look at the data and see if we can hopefully have spectators in the future.”
FCSD’s first game of the “high-risk” winter sports season will be a Feb. 10 hockey game at Auburn. The Raiders’ boys and girls basketball teams will host Oswego on Feb. 12.
For the FCSD’s fully detailed plan to introduce these sports into their schools, the full schedule for all sports throughout the seasons, and to receive updates on when games will be streamed, visit https://www.fultoncsd.org/domain/32.
