Grand larceny
Kyle R. Moore, 28, of Nestle Avenue in Fulton, was arrested by Fulton police on May 6 and charged with third-degree grand larceny. Fulton police allege Moore stole $24,000 in cash from a victim on Wickham Street in the city of Fulton in May 2013. Moore was also picked up on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny issued in Oswego County Court.
Choking, mischief
James R. Hull, 32, of Park Avenue in Fulton, was arrested by Fulton police on May 7 and charged with a series of crimes, including second-degree unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing. Fulton police allege Hull engaged in a domestic dispute on May 7 in which he intentionally grabbed a female victim by her throat and neck, and shoved the woman into a couch while she was holding a child. Police said Hull's actions caused the victim to have difficulty breathing, and prevented her from moving freely. Hull is also accused of removing the victim's phone from the couch and refusing to return it to her while she attempted to call for emergency services. Hull is scheduled to appear in Fulton City Court to answer to the charges on June 3. He is scheduled to appear in Fulton City Court related to October 2019 charges on July 3.
Ryan K. Pitcher, 33, of West First Street in Fulton, was arrested by the Fulton Police Department on May 7 and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Police allege Pitcher engaged in a physical domestic dispute the night of May 7 with a female victim in which he placed his right arm around the victim's neck from behind and caused her to be unable to breathe. Authorities also alleged Pitcher struck the victim in the forehead with his head, causing a lump and pain. Police said Pitcher also intentionally damaged a bedroom door by kicking it, causing approximately $130 in damage to the door and lock assembly. Pitcher is scheduled to appear in Fulton City Court on June 3.
Menacing, weapons possession
Damien E. Bartlett, 25, of West First Street in Fulton, was arrested by Fulton police on May 8 and charged with second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree harassment. Fulton police allege Bartlett engaged in a domestic dispute and held a large brown brick over his head and came toward a female victim in a threatening manner. Police said Bartlett pushed the victim onto the ground with his left hand while still holding the brick in his right hand, causing pain to the victim's wrist and leaving her to believe she would be struck with the brick. Bartlett was previously convicted of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon in February 2014, according to police. Bartlett is scheduled to appear in Fulton City Court on June 3.
Harassment, criminal contempt
Ryan P. Wilson, 45, of 14 Powers Drive in Fulton, was arrested by Fulton police on May 9 and charged with second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt. Fulton police allege Wilson engaged in a domestic dispute with a female victim on April 26 in which he shoved the victim approximately six times and punched the victim in her face with a closed fist. Police said Wilson's actions violated a served order of protection issued by Oswego City Court in June 2019. Wilson is scheduled to appear in Fulton City Court on June 17.
Criminal mischief, harassment
Dalton C.J. Stott, 22, of county Route 37 in Central Square, was arrested by Fulton police on May 10 and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. Police allege Stott damaged a female victim's cell phone during a domestic dispute, throwing the phone on the ground, and punching the victim's 32-inch flat screen television. Police said Stott also pushed the victim into a closet, and engaged in the actions while in close proximity to a nine-month-old child. Stott is scheduled to appear in Fulton City Court on June 10.
Burglary, trespassing
James G. Jolliffe, 43, of West First Street in Fulton, was arrested by Fulton police on April 29 and charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal tampering, possession of burglar tools, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespassing. Police allege Jolliffe unlawfully entered the Brookfield Power facility on South First Street in Fulton by climbing a chain-link fence. Police said Jolliffe used a pike pole tool owned by Brookfield to force entry into the hydroelectric power station, and caused approximately $400 in damages to the door and broke the pike pole tool valued at $50. Authorities said Jolliffe unlawfully entered and remained inside the building, and while inside tampered with several control panels and wiring. Jolliffe's alleged actions caused the power to the plant to shut off, and disrupted power services provided by Brookfield.
Choking, harassment
Nicholas J. Ippolito, 44, of West Fourth Street in Fulton, was arrested by Fulton police on May 2 and charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. Police allege Ippolito engaged in a domestic dispute with a 16-year-old victim, and during the dispute grabbed the victim by the throat with one hand and applied pressure. Police said Ippolito also engaged in a physical domestic dispute with a second victim, and intentionally grabbed the victim by the back of her head and pushed her head through a single pane glass porch window, shattering the glass. Ippolito is scheduled to appear in Fulton City Court June 17.
Menacing, weapons possession
Scott A. Gardner, 29, of West First Street North in Fulton, was arrested by Fulton police on May 3 and charged with second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Fulton police allege Gardner engaged in a domestic dispute in which he displayed a can of pepper spray and a green-handled dagger with a four-inch blade in a threatening manner. Police said Gardner was demanding money from the female victim. Gardner also allegedly grabbed the victim's stomach and left red marks. Police said Gardner was previously convicted of petit larceny in October 2014. Gardner is scheduled to appear in Fulton City Court on June 17.
Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
Christie L. Menkins, 44, of West First Street South in Fulton, was arrested by Fulton police on April 20 and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police allege Menkins walked in the eastbound lane of West Broadway Street in Fulton between the white fog line and the yellow center line after previously being told by police to walk on the side of the road or sidewalk. Police said Menkins' actions caused multiple vehicles to cross the center line of the roadway in order to avoid hitting her. Authorities said Menkins prevented a uniformed police officer from placing her into custody, stiffening her arms, pulling away and refusing to place her hands behind her back. Police said Menkins prevented officers from placing her in the back of a patrol vehicle by leaning backwards and kicking the door of the patrol vehicle.
