FULTON — Fulton’s artistic community is ready to celebrate this weekend.
On Saturday, the CNY Community Arts Center will observe its 10th anniversary.
On Sunday, Fulton native Tonya Crisafulli is organizing the first Fulton Porch Fest.
The festivities begin Saturday when the CNY Arts Center, located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton, hosts its anniversary celebration between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
There will be a block party featuring vendors, artists and live music in what could be considered the “largest gathering of artists in downtown Fulton in our history,” according to Nancy Fox, CNY Arts Center founder and executive director.
“We have been planning this event for months and really hope the community will come out to celebrate with us,” Fox said.
The event is a nod to the nonprofit’s roots, mimicking the Arts Center’s initial July 2011 Arts Fest on the River, when a small group of art enthusiasts came together in celebration of the arts and showcased their talents.
“We had 14 artists, food vendors, live entertainment and a talent show in 2011 to kick off the dreams and ideas of having an arts center in Fulton,” Fox said. “For this celebration, we are once again planning live entertainment, food vendors, a talent show, art projects for kids, and a ceramic painting class for adults.”
The talent show, to be held inside the CNY Arts Center, will feature two categories — performers 18 and younger, and 18 and older. The acts will perform on stage for a panel of judges for a chance to win a cash prize. Performances can range from singing, dancing, and comedy to poetry and musical performances.
Throughout the daylong block party, event officials will be at the Arts Center to provide tours of the facility, information about the center’s activities, and offer chances to win raffle prizes.
“We have so many surprises in store for those who have never seen our beautiful building,” Fox said. ”We are excited to give tours and talk about the future of the arts in Fulton.”
Vendors will start setting up around 8 a.m. and operate until 1 p.m. Live music is scheduled for 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., and the event will close with the talent show at the CNY Arts Center stage starting at 1 p.m.
On Sunday, the weekend’s celebrations turn from a few selected streets spanning downtown Fulton to properties throughout Fulton’s historic Voorhees Park community.
Tonya Crisafulli, a local patron of the arts, has organized the city’s inaugural Porch Fest as a “laid back, great community day” for the residents opting to come together and unwind to local jams from recognizable talent.
“I have been to Oswego’s Porch Fest for several years and I waited patiently for someone else to bring it to Fulton, and after nobody came forward, I thought I should be the one to do it,” she said, noting how this year’s celebration has been in development since 2019.
Between noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, 20 musical groups are voluntarily performing at 12 properties around the Voorhees Park community. A complete schedule of the performing acts and locations are available on the festival’s website, www.fultonporchfest.com.
According to Crisafulli, food will be available through Westside Roadhouse BBQ’s food truck, bathroom accommodations have been made for attendees, and trash receptacles have been placed in the park.
One of the headlining acts closing the event is Downbeat Percussion’s community drum circle in Voorhees Park, sponsored through Compass Federal Credit Union and the Fulton Block Builders.
“We’re all going to work up some beats and spend some time banging a rhythm together,” she said, adding that community members are encouraged to bring percussion instruments and participate with the band.
Crisafulli said the event’s insurance and permit costs were covered in part through a Fulton Block Builders Pride Grant — a grant tailored to improving the community, according to Block Builders officials.
During Saturday’s CNY Arts Center block party, Crisafulli said Fulton Porch Fest will have a table set up urging artists to assist with the event.
“We will have a table there asking for city kids or adults to come and paint a sign. We need signs for the yards that the bands will be performing at,” she said.
For more information about this weekend’s events, visit www.cnyartscenter.com and www.fultonporchfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.