FULTON — Just in time for Christmas, the city of Fulton and its Community Development Agency were able to put a little something extra in the stocking of the Mission: Midlife Wellness Studio.
The studio/gym focuses on not only people afflicted by cancer, but those who have a range of health concerns.
Owner Beth Ann Dice, 52, of Oswego, former executive director of the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, is now a full-time cancer exercise specialist whose business was awarded $4,000 from Fulton’s American Rescue Plan Act funds earmarked for small business recovery and revitalization.
The gym/studio, located in the historic Cortini building at 215 Cayuga St., will benefit from the grant to expand its marketing campaign and add new equipment to its facility.
“I’m going to buy some new BOSU balls,” Dice said. “Also I’m going to have a new website built and invest in some brochures and printed marking tools. The rest I’m saving for future expansion needs as they arise.”
BOSU balls are fitness training devices used for balance and stability during athletic and aerobic exercise.
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said the city was pleased to support a business owner like Dice.
“Beth is a tremendous entrepreneur who puts her all into bringing quality services to her clients,” Michaels said. “We’re proud to sponsor Beth and her business that is home grown right here in Fulton.”
Dice uses her 4M Method to Wellness, Meals, Movement, and Mindset and puts it all together to establish what she calls the “magic” of a healthier lifestyle.
“Wellness is like a three-legged stool with meals, movement and mindset being the legs that hold up the seat,” Dice said. “And that’s the magic. If you short change one, or remove one leg all together, the stool falls over.”
Dice received her certification from The Cancer Exercise Training Institute, considered the gold standard of education in oncology exercise.
Dice said the idea for the career change came over many years and in some ways because of circumstances beyond her control.
“As I started to age I became more aware of taking better care of myself,” Dice said. “I started walking and as time went on people asked if they could join me. So I organized a Facebook page and before long I had company.”
Dice said during these walks she noticed some of the older ladies having a hard time finishing and the thought of helping them came to her. From that notion, it led her to become a personal trainer in 2018.
“I knew it was just a part-time job, but I thought it could help me put my daughter through college. I thought, one day, maybe I’d be able to transition to full time.” Dice said. “It was always kind of on my radar that eventually I would build the business up and leave my day job,”
Cancer exercise specialists (CES) are qualified to access, design and implement individual and group exercise programs for individuals diagnosed with cancer and are skilled in evaluating health behaviors and risk factors, conducting comprehensive fitness assessments, writing appropriate exercise recommendations, and motivating individuals to modify negative health habits and maintain positive lifestyle behaviors for health promotion.
The CES has a complete understanding of the entire cancer process from their diagnosis to treatment, recovery, prevention of lymphedema, and contraindications.
Dice said fate intervened in January 2021 when the tech company she was working for was sold and her position dissolved.
“I said OK, well, this is the universe telling me to make my part-time thing a full-time thing,” she said.
Dice said it’s not just cancer patients she works with since her studio/gym opened in July of 2018. She also works with women she believes other trainers may not be sure how to work with, are afraid to work with, or have forgotten about.
“Most of my clients have some kind of chronic health condition,” Dice said. “I have a client with diabetes. I have a client with lupus, and I have a client who had a heart attack.”
She said it’s fine that her business has attracted women with underlying health conditions and it’s an “amazing, amazing population to serve.”
“As long as someone is cleared by a doctor I can work with them,” Dice said. “A good thing to remember is if they are in a little bit better shape when they start their medical treatment it could help them to recover more quickly.”
Dice said while she cannot guarantee the prevention of all detraining and regression she can at least minimize the impact. And certainly if physical therapy is involved in a person’s medical recovery, she sees herself as that natural next step to aid a person in normal everyday living.
There are many advantages to cancer patients staying in shape, Dice said. These include the endorphins released during exercise that help to make patients feel better. Also, exercise helps to minimize lymphedema, which could easily put a cancer patient back in the hospital.
Additionally, Dice said her studio was built for what she calls “hybrid training.” She can work with people in the studio face-to-face or online. She admits it was slow to take off. On March 16, 2020, when she was told she had to close her doors because of COVID, she literally just had to flip a switch.
She had already prepped her in-person clients with how they would work together on Zoom. She did lose two clients because their job duties increased during the pandemic, but COVID actually affected her business in a way she never expected.
“My class now on Monday evenings has a client from Canada,” she said. “I have a client in Indianapolis and a local client who joined us through Zoom because of a crazy work schedule.”
Dice said she’s grateful for the funding she’s received, first through the Economic Disaster Loan (EIDL) and now through the city of Fulton. It not only helped her to keep her business alive, but now it has helped her to expand and move forward more quickly than she had planned.
When she designed her studio, not only did she have it wired for hybrid training, but she also paid attention to the aesthetics.
“I wanted to build a gym that was different than any other gym,” Dice said. “Being in the wonderful historic building, I am in a room with all the original woodwork. We restored as much as we could while still leaving a lot of the original character of the room. It’s all painted bright white, glossy finish, and a big chandelier right in the middle of the ceiling. Also, it has a fireplace that is my newest acquisition and vintage Heywood-Wakefield furnishings.”
Dice said she wanted to build a gym that reflected a warming, welcoming and comforting atmosphere.
“A client came in the other day and remarked ‘Your gym is like a warm hug when you walk through the door.’”
Dice also holds certifications in stress management, sleep coaching and is in the process of completing a certification as breast cancer recovery BOSU specialist.
Anyone wishing to contact Dice for consultation may call her at 315-887-1182 or visit bethanndice.com.
