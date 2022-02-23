FULTON — The Fulton Police Department arrested a Fulton City School District bus driver who was discovered to be having inappropriate conversations with a 16-year-old.
Daniel D. Harris, 27, of Hannibal, was arrested on Feb. __, 2022, under the following charges: third-degree rape, a class E felony, disseminating indecent material to minors in the second degree, a class E felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
FPD received information on Feb. 2 about a possible inappropriate relationship, and a subsequent FPD investigation discovered the conversations between Harris and the 16-year-old occurred via social media. Harris also engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim.
Police said the conduct did not occur on a bus or on school property.
Fulton City School District and the bus service contracted to transport students were both made aware of the situation. Both groups were “fully cooperative in the investigation.”
Harris is no longer employed as a bus driver, according to the release.
