FULTON — The city of Fulton’s tentative 2021 budget, the first under Mayor Deana Michaels, carries a less than 1 percent tax increase that equates to $15 or less for most property owners.
The $16.96 million spending and revenue plan, if approved without changes, would result in a property tax rate of $20.64 per $1,000 of assessed value, up about 0.69 percent from the $20.50 per $1,000 rate in the current year. The tax hike comes after four consecutive years of flat rates, and marks the first increase in the city of Fulton since the 2016 budget, which increased taxes a little more than 4 percent.
Under the proposed spending plan, a property valued at $75,000 would pay about $1,548 in city property taxes, while a $50,000 property owner would pay roughly $1,032, excluding school and county taxes and other fees.
The Fulton Common Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Fulton Municipal Building.
Michaels called 2020 “a challenging year on many levels,” and noted city officials faced an uphill battle in crafting the budget due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mandatory increases to state pension plans, reductions in state aid and a variety of other factors. Michaels said the city’s initial preliminary budget included “an absolutely unacceptable” double-digit tax rate increase, and after months of hard work city officials were able to land on the less than 1 percent increase.
“After several months of brainstorming, departmental evaluations, vendor contract reviews, difficult decision making and challenging the status quo we were able to significantly reduce the increase to just over a half percent,” the mayor said in a statement to The Palladium-Times. “While a tax increase is not the goal, and I am frustrated that we are faced with these challenges, I am proud of the hard work and difficult decisions that went into the 2021 budget.”
The spending plan sets the city up for a successful year, Michaels said, adding that after years of decline the city is now moving forward. Entering 2021, the mayor said the city is prepared to capitalize on opportunities such as the $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, an updated city comprehensive plan, new leadership in the community development office and a number of other initiatives.
“We will continue to deliver quality services to our community,” Michaels said. She added that the city is moving forward with a number of projects, including the recent launch of a new mobile-friendly website.
Total spending in the 2021 proposal is estimated at $16,964,467, which is a roughly $128,467 increase from the 2020 spending plan. Revenues are also expected to increase slightly, from $10.04 million to about $10.16 million.
The 2021 budget calls for a total property tax levy of $6,869,722, a roughly $4,000 increase from the current year.
One of the biggest obstacles Fulton has dealt with in recent years is a reduction in the full valuation of taxable property in the city. The overall assessed value of taxable property dropped for at least the third year in a row, falling from about $335 million to $333 million.
Fulton has lost about $5 million in assessed property value since 2018, which places a further burden on the city’s remaining tax base.
Personnel services, or employee salaries, and employee benefits account for the overwhelming majority of the city’s expenses. Salaries make up about 46 percent of total spending, and employee benefits account for nearly 36 percent.
Public safety spending, which makes up more than one-third of the city’s total spending, was down about 4 percent, from $6.9 million to $6.6 million.
Michaels, who took office in January, said the entire budget process in Fulton changed this year, with officials increasing involvment from department heads and having each meet with the council and mayor’s office to explain and discuss their prospective budgets.
“Accountability is so important and without it we see the end result being wasteful spending and careless decision-making,” Michaels said, adding councilors have become more involved in financial oversight over the past year, and the city created a Financial Oversight Committee at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to “stay in front of the many anticipated financial challenges” facing the city.
Michaels said the city implemented an indefinite freeze on spending, non-essential overtime and hiring, and installed a number of other measures to make finances and spending more transparent, including calling on the state Comptroller’s office to perform an audit of the city’s finances.
