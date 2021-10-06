FULTON — A regular meeting of the Fulton City School District Board of Education will be held virtually on
Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m.
This meeting will be conducted by telephone or videoconferencing, with more information to be posted on the district website at fultoncsd.org.
An executive session will begin immediately following the regular meeting.
