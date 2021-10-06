FULTON — A regular meeting of the Fulton City School District Board of Education will be held virtually on

Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m.

This meeting will be conducted by telephone or videoconferencing, with more information to be posted on the district website at fultoncsd.org.

An executive session will begin immediately following the regular meeting.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.