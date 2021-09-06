FULTON — Fulton officials are planning to earmark roughly one-third of the city’s $1.2 million COVID-19 recovery funds for ailing small businesses while city officials determine the best uses for the remaining funds.
Approved in early 2021, the $1.9 trillion federal American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA), which among other spending measures sent direct payments to most Americans and expanded child tax credits, provided more than $130 billion for local governments through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. The city of Fulton was allocated $1.2 million, and the Fulton Common Council is set to vote Tuesday on a plan to set aside $400,000 for small businesses — the city’s first proposed use of the funds.
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced city officials’ plan to allocate $400,000 of the city’s ARPA funds to support small businesses in Fulton, adding officials landed on the measure after discussing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the city’s small business community.
“We all agree the impact has been great and we, as city officials, have an obligation to help,” Michaels said. “It is my hope we do the right thing and support our small business community and recover from the impact of COVID.”
If approved by councilors, the funding would be distributed to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through the city Community Development Agency.
Council President Audrey Avery, R-5th Ward, said councilors have yet to iron out the fine details of the proposal, such as the maximum allotment to each business, but noted the funds would be provided to qualifying businesses as a grant.
“The $400,000 is quite a big start,” Avery said. “We want to help as many, hopefully every business, that we possibly can.”
In the future, city officials plan to allocate funding to nonprofits and city projects, but Avery said the city is prioritizing aid for small businesses “because they were affected so drastically by COVID.”
Avery said business would need to show pandemic-related hardship or damages and meet certain qualifications but noted virtually every small business has been impacted and the city would consider each on a case-by-case basis.
“We’re hoping this can give them a boost in the right direction and keep them all going,” Avery said.
Following the small business support, Avery said city officials are planning to set aside additional ARPA funds for nonprofit groups in Fulton. Michaels said after the small business and nonprofit funds are distributed, any leftover ARPA money would go toward supporting broadband access, improving infrastructure and enhancing parks and recreation in the city.
The American Rescue Plan delivered $350 billion for state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and address the economic fallout. Villages, towns, cities and states received ARPA funding, with roughly $35 million distributed to Oswego County and the 33 municipalities therein. Oswego County received roughly $22 million in ARPA funds, with the city of Oswego netting $1.89 million and roughly $10 million distributed to the various towns and villages in the county.
ARPA funds can be used in a variety of ways, including supporting the public health response to the pandemic, addressing negative economic impacts, replacing public sector revenue loss, water and sewer infrastructure, broadband infrastructure and premium pay for essential workers. Among the restrictions, the federal funds cannot be used to reduce a municipality’s tax levy or make payments into pension funds.
Qualified health care centers, school districts, public transportation and a variety of other programs and businesses also received ARPA funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.