FROM THE NEWSROOM — The Oswego County Media Group wishes to congratulate our current and former staff members at The Palladium-Times and the Fulton Valley News for taking home three Syracuse Press Club awards at this year’s 43rd annual Professional Recognition Awards. The Syracuse Press Club awards banquet took place virtually this year between Sept. 23 and Sept. 25 and recognized local media, faculty, and student journalists. Founded in 1951, the Club’s members are journalists, educators, students and communications professionals working in local central New York print, radio, television and digital media. Having celebrated its Golden Anniversary in 2001, the Syracuse Press Club continues to serve the membership through informative programs, advocacy, and special events, such as the Professional Recognition Awards and the Wall of Distinction.
In the Non-Daily/Special Interest Human Interest Feature category:
3rd place: The Valley News Mike LeBoeuf, “Retiring Hannibal School District clerk continues her efforts to fight breast cancer.”
In the Daily Investigative Story category:
2nd place: The Palladium-Times,
Eddie Velazquez, “Special Report: State documents show grim final years at Ladies Home”
In the Editorial category:
2nd place: The Palladium-Times, Seth Wallace, “Commentary: As violence against protestors escalates, local officials push peace.”
We hereby congratulate Mike, Eddie and Seth on their achievements and for their hard work and dedication to local journalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.