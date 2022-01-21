From the newsroom: A note of thanks

Goodbyes are never easy — and as much as I’d like to keep this one rather brief, I do owe a few debts of gratitude as my time at The Palladium-Times comes to a close.
Who am I kidding? This isn’t going to be brief.
Sadly, today is my last day of full-time employment at The Palladium-Times. From this point forward, I will be a freelance sports photojournalist and special interest columnist for The Pall-Times in a limited capacity. I have accepted a wonderful position at CiTi BOCES as a Public Relations Specialist and am delighted to start this coming week.
I’m a SUNY Oswego B.A. Broadcasting and Mass Communication major with a minor in Photography (class of 2020), originally from the suburb of Webster, located just east of the city of Rochester. I’m now a proud Oswego resident (and registered voter!) as of this past September. I’m a massive (and I mean MASSIVE) John Mayer fan, a houseplant addict and an amateur hippie / Woodstock wannabe.
I’ve been working in the realm of print media since May 2019, when I first began my journey as the photography director at the Oswegonian, SUNY Oswego’s student-run newspaper, under the direction of editor-in-chiefs Alex Gault-Plate and Ben Grieco — our newest Pall-Times editor and former sports editor.
Simply put, I’ve known Ben for too darn long. Everything has come full circle. The Oswegonian newsroom has infiltrated this place. No matter how hard we try, we just can’t seem to get rid of each other.
I’d like to thank my fellow newsroom colleagues: Ben, Mike LeBoeuf, Greg Caster, Tom Baker, Dylan McGlynn, and Eddie Velazquez. I could write a book about our experiences — especially Mike’s extensive hat collection. I don’t think I’ve ever seen the man wear the same hat twice. Ben yelled at me for microwaving slices of leftover pizza — arguing cold pizza is best. Greg — another fellow classmate of mine who I’ve also known too darn long, — is the local food critic who never was. Tom, Dylan, and I bond over our shared love of music — especially classic rock and the guitar greats of the 60’s/70’s/80’s. Eddie and I send each other the occasional upstate New York meme and disagree over which Resident Evil video game is the best version.
Jeff Weigand, our publisher, is one heck of a boss. Over the past few months, I and the rest of the newsroom have benefited tremendously from Monday morning meetings, taking a deep dive into the nuances of the print publication business, and sometimes just shooting the breeze and cracking the occasional inside joke. Jeff has taught us so much about how this business operates and the very things that make a print publication tick. Nothing is off the table and our input is encouraged and our accomplishments are further validated. It is enlightening and fascinating as much as it is humbling to work for Jeff. Transparency is key in any workplace, but friendship and compassion might just be even more important — and that is something our publisher has made clear from the start.
Thank you to our graphic design team — Drew and Eric; advertising staff — Jackie and Tommy; front office receptionists and classifieds team — Stephanie, Brytanni, and Kara; and our pressroom, post-press, and carriers and delivery staff. You’re the bread and butter of this place day in and day out and we couldn’t do any of this without you.
A special thanks to former newsroom manager Colleen Goewey, who was a shining pinnacle of this organization for decades and took me under her wing for my first few days, teaching me the baby steps of InDesign and everything I needed to make my position tick. I hope you’re enjoying your retirement even more now.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of my lovely media contacts, organizations, nonprofits, contributing columnists, and anyone who I have the pleasure of calling a business partner or friend over the last few months.
A thank you to our local columnists: Debbie Hough (Thinking Out Loud), Rob Rolfe of Harmony Financial Services, Richard Palmer (On the Waterfront), Pastor Kit Swartz, Mike McCrobie (whose clever wit knows no bounds), and more recently — our local religious contributors.
Another thank you to our local funeral homes: Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Dowdle Funeral Home, Falardeu Funeral Home of Baldwinsville, Foster Funeral Homes of Fulton and Hannibal, Harter Funeral Home, Brown Funeral Home, Nelson Funeral Home, Sugar Funeral Home, Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Thomas Pirro Funeral Home of Syracuse, and anyone else who I may have missed.
I owe another debt of gratitude to those who have stopped by our office in-person this past holiday season to say hello or check in. Your generosity and kind words of encouragement are very well-received and appreciated. Our newsroom can’t thank you enough.
It’s been a pleasure being the hibernating grumpy columnist who appears only when our federal and state governments grind my gears ... which is quite often.
I’ll be around the bend and do my best to keep in touch with a lot of you. You can catch me at Oswego Speedway when racing season starts back up again, or perhaps at a local high school gymnasium, or — better yet — my second home — at the Deborah F. Stanley Ice Arena at SUNY Oswego. I am not liable for any (mild) insults thrown at the Plattsburgh State Cardinals this Saturday during Whiteout.
As a wise man once said, “What happens in the student section stays in the student section.”
Go Lakers!
So long, for now!
