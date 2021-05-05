Friends of Camp Hollis launch 75th anniversary capital campaign for playground equipment

OSWEGO TOWN — Camp Hollis, the Oswego County children’s camp located on the shores of Lake Ontario, is celebrating its 75th year of operation in 2021. To help honor this milestone, Friends of Camp Hollis, a not-for-profit group that supports the camp, is launching a fundraising campaign to provide new playground equipment at the facility.
The Friends of Camp Hollis are looking to community foundations, local businesses, financial institutions and private donors to support the project, officials told The Palladium-Times this week. The group is also reaching out to former staff and campers, asking them to become Friends of Camp Hollis members.
Camp officials recently developed a five-year plan to overhaul the outdoor play area, as some of the current playground equipment dates back to the camp’s early years and most of the attractions are nearly thirty years old.
“Phase one of the project will add a climbing wall/tower to the playground,” said Camp Hollis Director Zach Grulich. “Phase two is the instillation of a multipurpose inclusive playground structure. Phase three updates the camp’s popular swing set with a modern version that serves all ages and abilities.
Each phase will be undertaken when fundraising for that playground element has been completed, he said.
Grulich hopes to begin the construction of phase one’s wall/tower this fall.
For more information on Camp Hollis, visit youthbureau.oswegocounty.com or find them on Facebook.
